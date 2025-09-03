Brendan Twomey appointed CTO to lead technology transformation and Gary Stockley promoted to CPO to spearhead product innovation

New appointments follow acquisition by J.C. Flowers as part of firm's growth strategy

Pepper Advantage, a global credit management and technology company, today announced the appointment of Brendan Twomey as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and the promotion of Gary Stockley, formerly Chief Information Officer, to Chief Product Officer (CPO) as the firm pursues further growth.

As CTO, Brendan Twomey will lead the development and execution of Pepper Advantage's technology strategy, driving the company's technology transformation as it further develops PRISM, its proprietary credit management platform. PRISM offers advanced data and analytics across the credit lifecycle, helping clients manage portfolios more effectively with automated workflows that are aligned with regulations and support better customer outcomes.

Twomeybrings over 25 years' experience delivering complex tech strategies for UK commercial and scale-up banks, specialising in leading financial services businesses through periods of change and expansion. Most notably, he played a pivotal role at 10x Banking, the cloud-native banking platform, where he was instrumental in scaling the company's technology architecture, building out its product pipeline, and delivering enterprise-grade solutions for innovative financial institutions worldwide. Prior to 10x Banking, Twomey held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group and the Royal Bank of Scotland, where he led large-scale transformation initiatives and modernised legacy systems.

As CPO, Gary Stockley will oversee the development and growth of Pepper Advantage's products for institutional investors, banks, and portfolio managers. He joined Pepper Advantage in 2019 as Head of European Systems. In 2022, he became Chief Information Officer, leading the firm's IT and data transformation teams. Prior to joining the business, Stockley worked for over two decades in the mortgage and loan industry, holding senior technical and client services roles. He has been instrumental in leading the development of PRISM to date and will continue his role directing Pepper Advantage's product strategy as the company further expands its credit management and intelligence offering.

Fraser Gemmell, Global CEO of Pepper Advantage, said: "As the credit landscape evolves, the need for intelligent, modular and data-driven platforms has never been greater. PRISM sits at the core of our strategy to meet that demand-combining automation, enhanced analytics, and regulatory alignment to deliver smarter outcomes for clients. Brendan's appointment marks a major step forward in our technology journey. His experience at 10x Banking, where he built and scaled cloud-native platforms for some of the world's most innovative financial institutions, will be instrumental in accelerating our innovation agenda. In addition, Gary's promotion to Chief Product Officer ensures we continue to evolve our product suite with deep industry insight and technical excellence. Together, they will lead the next wave of transformation for Pepper Advantage."

Both Stockley and Twomey will be based in London, reporting to Global CEO Fraser Gemmell. The appointments follow Pepper Advantage's acquisition by J.C. Flowers Co and are an integral part of the company's drive to grow its business across all markets.

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is a global credit intelligence company that offers a range of data led and credit management services via a technology platform that spans across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with $55 billion (USD) assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL, in addition to offering outsourced operational support services to both financial and non-financial clients. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending, with a particular focus on clients whose customers are underserved by traditional mainstream lenders.

