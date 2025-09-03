At Maison&Objet Paris 2025, the Seoul Design Foundation is set to spotlight six pioneering brands that creatively reinterpret Korean tradition for contemporary living. These brands bring cultural heritage into the present, transforming traditional motifs, colors, and materials into modern design solutions that seamlessly blend into everyday life.

Across the international design scene, blending tradition with innovation is now seen as a cultural value rather than a passing trend. The rise of heritage maximalism celebrates craftsmanship and historic elements with a contemporary edge, while in Korea, the Newtro movement has redefined daily culture by merging retro aesthetics with modern sensibilities.

Seoul, a city with 600 years of history layered with urban dynamism, embodies this balance. From Hanok rooftops and Dancheong patterns to the rhythm of traditional embroidery, Seoul's heritage is no longer just preserved-it is reinvented as part of today's lifestyle language.

1. Studio AAROC Reviving Korean Embroidery in Modern Textiles

Studio AAROC reinterprets oblivious motifs and colors through contemporary textile art. With inspiration drawn from traditional weaving and embroidery, the brand presents playful yet sophisticated designs that bring Korean aesthetics into daily life. AAROC has been featured in international exhibitions and collaborated with major corporations to showcase modern applications of traditional embroidery.

2. BON'ee Expanding the Symbolism of Minhwa into Lifestyle Products

Founded in 2018, On Creation launched its lifestyle brand BON'ee in 2023. Inspired by traditional folk paintings Minhwa such as Hojakdo and Chaekgeori, BON'ee creates blankets, rugs, and runners that fuse Korean artistry with the Western concept of "Bless Our Nest." Its name reflects blessings and wishes for life, while its products combine artistry with functionality in a modern lifestyle context.

3. leegamgak Capturing the Korean Spirit of "Bok" (Fortune)

With the motto "Reinterpretation of Sensibility," leegamgak translates Korean cultural symbols into modern bags and design objects. Its sub-brand BOKBOKBOK explores the concept of "Bok," or good fortune, using materials like organza and embroidery to create unique, gift-oriented items.

4. cLab. (hongd.made) Bringing Traditional Motifs into Everyday Fashion

cLab. is a craft and design studio producing fashion accessories inspired by Korean heritage. Using mother-of-pearl to create keyrings, hairpins, and scrunchies, cLab. merges traditional materials with contemporary silhouettes. The brand has earned recognition from the Good Design Award and the Korea Craft Competition, proving the competitiveness of design rooted in craftsmanship.

5. Habit-Us Transforming Charcoal into Contemporary Living Objects

Habit-Us discovers overlooked beauty in traditional Korean materials and transforms them into modern living objects. Its Charcoal Ceramics and Fragrance Jar series highlight the unique texture and function of Korean charcoal, reimagined through contemporary design. The brand name combines Habitus, Habit, and Us, symbolizing a lifestyle philosophy that naturally blends heritage into daily life.

6. Green Flair Reinterpreting Saekdong with a Playful Touch

Green Flair merges Korean heritage with modern design to create functional and witty textile goods. Inspired by Saekdong (traditional multicolored stripes), its products infuse warmth, humor, and cultural identity into everyday items. The brand name carries dual meaning-"Green Flair" and "Green Flared Skirt"-capturing both craft and cultural beauty in a contemporary lifestyle.

These six brands go beyond preservation-they make tradition breathe within the rhythms of modern life. Visitors can encounter their stories and designs at the Seoul Design Foundation pavilion during Maison&Objet Paris 2025, held from September 4-8 at Paris-Nord Villepinte. These creations, born from the meeting of tradition and modernity, embody Seoul's role as a bridge between past and future.

