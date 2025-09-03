Anzeige
Terumo Neuro Launches Aneurysm Treatment Alliance in EMEA to Advance Physician Collaboration and Aneurysm Care

"Bringing Effective Solutions to Life" Through A Dedicated EMEA Initiative Designed to Simplify Collaboration, Showcase A Comprehensive Hemorrhagic Portfolio, And Empower Physicians to Improve Patient Outcomes

MARSEILLE, France, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Neuro, a global leader in neurovascular innovation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, today announced the launch of the Aneurysm Treatment Alliance at the 2025 European Society of Minimally Invasive Neurological Therapy (ESMINT) 17th Annual Congress.

Terumo Neuro

The Aneurysm Treatment Alliance is a new EMEA initiative created to strengthen engagement with physicians, streamline collaboration, and highlight Terumo Neuro's differentiated hemorrhagic portfolio for aneurysm treatment. By providing standardized tools and a collaborative platform, the Alliance supports physicians in advancing patient care across the region.

The Aneurysm Treatment Alliance will feature:

  • Comprehensive portfolio access - showcasing the WEB Device, the LVIS EVO Stent, the FRED X Flow Diverter, Hydrogel Coils, and Bare Platinum Coils as part of Terumo Neuro's leading hemorrhagic treatment solutions.
  • Elevating collaboration - continuing to cultivate purposeful engagement with physicians that extends beyond presentations, emphasizing shared expertise, cross-regional perspectives, and dialogue that drives clinical advancement.
  • Cross-regional learnings - enhancing the exchange of insights and best practices across EMEA to improve quality and consistency of physician engagement.
  • Cross-collaboration opportunities - expanding awareness and education on integrated implantable device solutions for aneurysm therapy.

"Our hemorrhagic portfolio leads the way in delivering innovative solutions, grounded in strong clinical outcomes, that empower physicians to confidently treat a wide range of aneurysms," said Sebastien Chabeauti, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, Terumo Neuro. "The Aneurysm Treatment Alliance brings this commitment to life by providing physicians across EMEA with practical tools and collaborative opportunities to elevate aneurysm treatment. This launch also reflects our laser-focused dedication to physician partnerships, innovation, and improving patient outcomes worldwide."

About Terumo Neuro

We're in business to create and deliver innovations that redefine what's possible in neurovascular treatment, meaningfully advancing both physician practice and patient outcomes. Founded in 1997 as MicroVention and acquired by Terumo Corporation in 2006, Terumo Neuro offers more than thirty products for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms, ischemic stroke, carotid artery disease, and neurovascular malformations. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Terumo Neuro products are sold in more than seventy countries through a dedicated sales organization as well as strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are in Aliso Viejo, California, and San José, Costa Rica. For more information, please visit www.terumoneuro.com.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for more than 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs over 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company began as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and now offers an extensive portfolio-from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions to blood transfusion, cell therapy technology, and essential clinical products.

Media Contact:
Christine McCullough
Head of Global Communications
Terumo Neuro
+ 1 714 206 9800
Christine.mccullough@terumo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613109/Terumo_Neuro___Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/terumo-neuro-launches-aneurysm-treatment-alliance-in-emea-to-advance-physician-collaboration-and-aneurysm-care-302543964.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
