Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Demand AI Group Inc: Demand AI Expands into Warsaw, Poland -- Its 9th Global Office in 2025 and First European Subsidiary Outside HQ

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand AI today announced the official opening of its Warsaw office, marking the company's 9th global office this year and its third new opening in August alone. This milestone is particularly significant as Warsaw becomes the company's first operational subsidiary in continental Europe following the establishment of its European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

Demand AI Poland

The Warsaw launch represents a strategic move into Eastern Europe, providing Demand AI with a local presence in one of the region's fastest-growing technology hubs. Beyond serving the Polish market, the Warsaw office will act as a regional hub for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), supporting key neighboring countries including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Michael Whife, CEO of Demand AI, emphasized the importance of this expansion: "We see Poland as highly strategic in giving us the local presence needed to serve and grow across the CEE region. Warsaw provides us with the perfect platform to introduce our flagship Amplifyi.ai solution to businesses that are ready for AI-powered transformation in demand generation."

As part of this expansion, Daniel Malinokowski has joined Demand AI as Managing Director, Poland & CEE. Daniel brings extensive regional expertise and a strong background in digital transformation. "I could not be more proud and excited to join such an amazing team," said Malinokowski. "For the first time in a long while, I am part of a company that has true innovation in its solutions and products. Demand AI's platform will bring immense value to businesses across Poland and the broader CEE market."

With Warsaw now added to its global footprint, Demand AI continues to accelerate its international growth and strengthen its position as a leader in AI-powered demand generation.

About Demand AI:

Demand AI Group Inc. is a global B2B demand generation company pioneering the use of generative AI to transform how businesses engage with prospects. Through its flagship platform Amplifye.AI, Demand AI delivers better leads, deeper insights, and real engagement. Since its founding, the company has established operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, Australia, India, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Poland.

main logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763144/Demand_AI_Poland.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724609/Demand_AI_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/demand-ai-expands-into-warsaw-poland--its-9th-global-office-in-2025-and-first-european-subsidiary-outside-hq-302544645.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.