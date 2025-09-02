S&P Dow Jones Indices: TechnipFMC Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and United Parks & Resorts to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS) will replace Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, September 8. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is acquiring Foot Locker in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) will replace Skechers USA Inc. (NYSE: SKX) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 12. 3G Capital is acquiring Skechers USA in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Sept 8, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition United Parks & Resorts PRKS Consumer Discretionary Sept 8, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Foot Locker FL Consumer Discretionary Sept 12, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition TechnipFMC FTI Energy Sept 12, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Skechers USA SKX Consumer Discretionary

