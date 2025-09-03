Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners invests in Finland's largest biogas plant

Nivalan Biokaasu, a liquefied renewable natural gas (bioLNG) plant, will be the largest industrial scale biogas project in Finland with an expected annual biomethane production of more than 200 GWh. Construction will commence in late 2025, and the plant is expected to be operational in the second half of 2027

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (CI ABF I), has taken final investment decision (FID) on what will be Finland's largest industrial biogas plant, Nivalan Biokaasu. The investment in Nivalan Biokaasu is CI ABF I's third investment, and the first outside of Denmark. CI ABF I is thus well on track to deliver on its expectations for capital deployment and greenfield development.

The plant received a significant CAPEX grant by the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment in 2024 underpinning its national and regional importance. With an estimated annual biomethane production of more than 200 GWh, Nivalan Biokaasu will be the largest biogas project in Finland, displacing up to 38,000 tons of fossil CO 2 per year.

Development of the plant began in 2023 in close collaboration with a local developer, Wega, and local authorities. Construction will start in late 2025, with operations expected to commence in the second half of 2027. When fully operational, Nivalan Biokaasu will process more than 600,000 tons of feedstock annually, converting agricultural and industrial organic waste into biomethane, which plays a crucial role in securing Finland's energy independence and the green transition.

Thomas Dalsgaard, Partner at CIP, says of the new investment: "We are excited to enter the Finnish bioenergy market with our first investment in Nivalan Biokaasu. It represents a major milestone for our fund and investors and will make a significant contribution to energy security and the green energy transition, create local jobs and drive investments across the agricultural sector and surrounding rural communities. We look forward to starting construction and progressing the project in close collaboration with local farmers and authorities."

