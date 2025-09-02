NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") - ticker symbol FLYY - from NYSE American. Trading in the Company's common stock will be suspended immediately.NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing and will commence delisting proceedings pursuant to Section 1003(c)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide in light of the Company's disclosure on August 29, 2025. The Company has filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court"). The shares are expected to be cancelled and have no value as part of the Company's restructuring.v The Company has a right to a review of the staff's determination to delist the common stock by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE American will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.ContactsCompany Contact:Investor Relations:investorrelations@spirit.comNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

