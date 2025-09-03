EQS-News: M2Care
Healthtech venture studio M2care raises €26 million to accelerate the creation and development of innovative healthcare projects
Paris, 03 September 2025 - M2care, a European Healthtech venture studio, announces the completion of its fundraising with the participation of a new institutional investor, the French Tech Accélération 2 (FTA2) fund, managed by Bpifrance on behalf of the French government. This brings the total amount raised to €26 million, alongside existing investors Mérieux Développement, Institut NAOS des Sciences de la Vie, Crédit Agricole Centre-Est, and Family Offices. This new operation will finance the creation and development of eight innovative projects in the healthcare sector.
As a European Healthtech venture studio, M2care establishes, develops and finances early-stage innovative ventures, together with the founders. Acting as an essential link between academia, investors, and industry, M2care co-founds companies with the support of an experienced team of entrepreneurs 'in residence' and a unique international network.
M2care has already invested in three projects, currently being co-developed alongside the founders:
M2care is currently advancing projects primarily in cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and neurology, and is preparing to launch a fourth project within the studio.
The French Tech Acceleration 2 fund from France 2030, managed on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance, is investing in the studio with the aim of promoting healthcare innovation and accelerating the transfer of technologies developed in academic laboratories to market, for the benefit of patients and public health. With this fundraising, M2care aims to create and develop eight new healthcare projects.
Florence Thueux, President of M2care, said: "I am delighted that France 2030's French Tech Acceleration 2 fund has invested in our studio. Bpifrance is a leading player whose strong support will help to bring healthcare innovations to patients and into the market. I would like to sincerely thank Pierre Gillet, Océane Fleury, and the Bpifrance team for the trust they have placed in us."
Carsten Laue, General Manager of M2care, added: "We are very pleased that France 2030's FTA 2 fund, managed on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance, is supporting our venture studio and helping to create pioneering Healthtech startups."
Pierre Gillet, Investment Director at Bpifrance, concluded: "By investing in M2care, we are reaffirming our commitment to strengthening our technological sovereignty in healthcare. We are delighted to contribute to this effort on behalf of the French government."
About M2care
M2care is a European venture studio created by Mérieux Développement and CEA Investissement, specializing in healthtech. M2care founds, develops, and finances innovative projects at early stages of maturity, alongside project leaders. M2care is an essential link between academics, investors, and industry, thanks to its investment and operational deployment capabilities. With an experienced and complementary team of entrepreneurs in residence, a unique international network, and ad-hoc ecosystems built for each project, M2care enables ideas and technologies born in laboratories to become health products brought to market, serving public health improvement and benefiting patients.
For more information: www.m2.care or visit our LinkedIn
About Bpifrance and the French Tech Acceleration 2 fund
Bpifrance finances companies - at every stage of their development - with loans, guarantees and equity. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation and international projects. Bpifrance also insures their export activity through a wide range of products. Consulting, university, networking and acceleration programs for start-ups, SMEs and mid-cap companies are also part of the offering for entrepreneurs. Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional offices, entrepreneurs benefit from a local, single point of contact that is effective in helping them meet their challenges.
The French Tech Acceleration 2 fund, managed by Bpifrance on behalf of the French government, has €100 million in funding. It was launched as part of the Investments for the Programme d'Investissements d'Avenir (PIA) and is now part of France 2030. Created as part of the French Tech public initiative, its aim is to use its investments to promote the development of start-up acceleration structures (accelerators, start-up studios, acceleration investment funds, etc.).
For more information, visit: www.bpifrance.fr - https://presse.bpifrance.fr/ - Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance @BpifrancePresse
About France 2030
The France 2030 investment plan:
For more information, visit: https://www.info.gouv.fr/grand-dossier/france-2030 | SGPI_avenir
