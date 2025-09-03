EQS-News: M2Care / Key word(s): Financing

Healthtech venture studio M2care raises €26 million to accelerate the creation and development of innovative healthcare projects Paris, 03 September 2025 - M2care, a European Healthtech venture studio, announces the completion of its fundraising with the participation of a new institutional investor, the French Tech Accélération 2 (FTA2) fund, managed by Bpifrance on behalf of the French government. This brings the total amount raised to €26 million, alongside existing investors Mérieux Développement, Institut NAOS des Sciences de la Vie, Crédit Agricole Centre-Est, and Family Offices. This new operation will finance the creation and development of eight innovative projects in the healthcare sector. As a European Healthtech venture studio, M2care establishes, develops and finances early-stage innovative ventures, together with the founders. Acting as an essential link between academia, investors, and industry, M2care co-founds companies with the support of an experienced team of entrepreneurs 'in residence' and a unique international network. M2care has already invested in three projects, currently being co-developed alongside the founders: Previa Medical, a company that has designed a digital medical device intended to predict and prevent medical emergencies in hospitals;

TheraSonic, which is developing a medical device based on the use of ultrasound and intended to improve the treatment of brain diseases;

Rhovica Neuroimaging, which is developing a ventricular drainage catheter with integrated sensors to optimize the treatment of emergency patients at risk of increased intracranial pressure. M2care is currently advancing projects primarily in cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and neurology, and is preparing to launch a fourth project within the studio. The French Tech Acceleration 2 fund from France 2030, managed on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance, is investing in the studio with the aim of promoting healthcare innovation and accelerating the transfer of technologies developed in academic laboratories to market, for the benefit of patients and public health. With this fundraising, M2care aims to create and develop eight new healthcare projects. Florence Thueux, President of M2care, said: "I am delighted that France 2030's French Tech Acceleration 2 fund has invested in our studio. Bpifrance is a leading player whose strong support will help to bring healthcare innovations to patients and into the market. I would like to sincerely thank Pierre Gillet, Océane Fleury, and the Bpifrance team for the trust they have placed in us." Carsten Laue, General Manager of M2care, added: "We are very pleased that France 2030's FTA 2 fund, managed on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance, is supporting our venture studio and helping to create pioneering Healthtech startups." Pierre Gillet, Investment Director at Bpifrance, concluded: "By investing in M2care, we are reaffirming our commitment to strengthening our technological sovereignty in healthcare. We are delighted to contribute to this effort on behalf of the French government." About M2care M2care is a European venture studio created by Mérieux Développement and CEA Investissement, specializing in healthtech. M2care founds, develops, and finances innovative projects at early stages of maturity, alongside project leaders. M2care is an essential link between academics, investors, and industry, thanks to its investment and operational deployment capabilities. With an experienced and complementary team of entrepreneurs in residence, a unique international network, and ad-hoc ecosystems built for each project, M2care enables ideas and technologies born in laboratories to become health products brought to market, serving public health improvement and benefiting patients. For more information: www.m2.care or visit our LinkedIn About Bpifrance and the French Tech Acceleration 2 fund Bpifrance finances companies - at every stage of their development - with loans, guarantees and equity. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation and international projects. Bpifrance also insures their export activity through a wide range of products. Consulting, university, networking and acceleration programs for start-ups, SMEs and mid-cap companies are also part of the offering for entrepreneurs. Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional offices, entrepreneurs benefit from a local, single point of contact that is effective in helping them meet their challenges. The French Tech Acceleration 2 fund, managed by Bpifrance on behalf of the French government, has €100 million in funding. It was launched as part of the Investments for the Programme d'Investissements d'Avenir (PIA) and is now part of France 2030. Created as part of the French Tech public initiative, its aim is to use its investments to promote the development of start-up acceleration structures (accelerators, start-up studios, acceleration investment funds, etc.). For more information, visit: www.bpifrance.fr - https://presse.bpifrance.fr/ - Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance @BpifrancePresse About France 2030 The France 2030 investment plan: Reflects a dual ambition: to transform key sectors of our economy (health, energy, automotive, aeronautics and space) in a sustainable way through technological innovation, and to position France not only as a player, but as a leader in tomorrow's world. From fundamental research and the emergence of an idea to the manufacturing of a new product or service, France 2030 supports the entire innovation lifecycle through to industrialization. Is unprecedented in its scale: €54 billion will be invested to ensure that our businesses, universities and research organizations successfully complete their transitions in these strategic sectors. The challenge is to enable them to respond competitively to the ecological and attractiveness challenges of the future, and to bring forth the future leaders of our sectors of excellence. France 2030 is defined by two cross-cutting objectives: to devote 50% of its expenditure to decarbonizing the economy, and 50% to emerging players who are driving innovation without harming the environment (in line with the Do No Significant Harm principle).

Is implemented collectively: designed and deployed in consultation with economic, academic, local and European players to determine their strategic directions and flagship actions. Project leaders are invited to submit their applications via open, demanding, and selective procedures in order to benefit from State support.

Is managed by the General Secretariat for Investment on behalf of the Prime Minister and implemented by the Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME), the National Research Agency (ANR), Bpifrance and the Banque des Territoires. For more information, visit: https://www.info.gouv.fr/grand-dossier/france-2030 | SGPI_avenir

