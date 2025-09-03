An Australian state parliamentary report says residents near the Central-West Orana renewable energy zone in New South Wales face negative social and economic impacts, despite a AUD 128 million ($83 million) community benefit program.From pv magazine Australia The New South Wales legislative council's first report on the impact of renewable energy zones on rural and regional communities found that residents near the Central-West Orana renewable energy zone (CWO REZ) have been negatively affected. The CWO REZ spans about 20,000 square km, covering the communities of Mudgee, Dubbo, Dunedoo and ...

