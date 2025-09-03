Memorandums of Understanding Support Deployment of AP1000 and AP300 Technologies

Westinghouse Electric Company has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with six British suppliers to support nuclear new build projects based on AP1000 and AP300 technologies in the UK and around the world. The agreements bolster Westinghouse's local supply chain to support the UK's ambitious goal of increasing nuclear generation by up to 24GW by 2050.

MoUs were signed with William Cook Cast Products, Trillium Flow Technology, Curtiss-Wright Controls (UK), Boccard UK, Bendalls Engineering and Sheffield Forgemasters. The agreements provide these companies with the potential to supply key reactor components, including valves, pumps, actuators, mechanical electrical piping and instrument (MEPI) modules, pressure vessels, tanks, heat exchangers and piping and cast and forged steel components.

"These agreements mark a significant milestone in Westinghouse's commitment to the UK as a key partner in our global nuclear energy portfolio," said Dan Lipman, President of Westinghouse Energy Systems. "Partnering with these suppliers drives real economic benefits by employing local trades and creating jobs for nuclear new build projects in the UK, as well as supporting projects in Europe and internationally."

The AP1000 reactor is the only operating advanced Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. There are six AP1000 reactors currently setting operational performance and availability records worldwide with 14 reactors under construction and six more under contract. The AP300 SMR is based on the proven technology of the AP1000 reactor. Unlike every other SMR under development with first-of-a-kind technologies and risks, the AP300 SMR uses AP1000 engineering, components and supply chain to streamline licensing and leverage available technical skills.

The AP1000 reactor is the only operating advanced Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. There are six AP1000 reactors currently setting operational performance and availability records worldwide with 14 reactors under construction and six more under contract. The AP300 SMR is based on the proven technology of the AP1000 reactor. Unlike every other SMR under development with first-of-a-kind technologies and risks, the AP300 SMR uses AP1000 engineering, components and supply chain to streamline licensing and leverage available technical skills.

