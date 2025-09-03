Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: A0F5UJ | ISIN: DE000A0F5UJ7
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 10:55
29,335 Euro
-0,39 % -0,115
Dow Jones News
03.09.2025 09:39 Uhr
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) 
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Sep-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 02-Sep-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.4661 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31612096 
 
CODE: CB5 LN 
 
ISIN: LU1834983477 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1834983477 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CB5 LN 
LEI Code:   2138008FBK1VTTPX5W27 
Sequence No.: 400658 
EQS News ID:  2192408 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2192408&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
