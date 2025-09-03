Canadian and U.S. researchers have investigated applying pressure to a 2D hybrid organic-inorganic perovskite to tune the optical and electronic properties to suit photovoltaic applications, light emitting diodes or other semiconductor devices.Two-dimensional (2D) Dion-Jacobson (DJ) phase perovskites have sparked interest in the scientific community due to their stability against harsh environmental conditions and their competitive performance in optoelectronic applications. Solar cells based on DJ perovskites, however, have shown comparatively poor performance compared to their 3D counterparts. ...

