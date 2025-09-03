THE GLEN GRANT SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY INTRODUCES THE EXPLORATION SERIES, A BI-ANNUAL LIMITED RELEASE FEATURING UNIQUE CASK FINISHES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

The first release in the series, Exploration No.1, is finished in hand-selected rum casks for an evocative whisky that harnesses a taste of adventure

ROTHES, Scotland, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glen Grant introduces Exploration No. 1, the first release in a limited-edition series of single malt Scotch whiskies to be released every other year celebrating the distillery's explorative heritage. Finished in rum casks, Exploration No.1 is a sumptuous whisky with a depth of sweetness and the vibrancy of tropical fruits from the selected cask finish. This meticulously crafted Speyside single malt Scotch whisky paves the way for the next expressions in the Exploration Series. Each new release will explore the unique flavours imparted from different cask finishes sourced from around the world, offering a fresh perspective on The Glen Grant's singular character.

The Exploration Series draws inspiration from the visionary spirit of James 'The Major' Grant, the distillery's eccentric and adventurous forefather. Known for his passion for discovery, 'The Major' travelled far and wide in his worldly quest to uncover flavours that would inspire the singular character for The Glen Grant. Elevating the vibrancy of the Glen Grant's delicately aromatic spirit defined by a fruity character, the finishes on these limited-release whiskies tell a story of rich layers of flavour, influenced by the specific cask selection.

Exploration No. 1

Made and bottled at The Glen Grant in Rothes, Scotland, the process for creating Exploration No. 1 begins with distillation in The Glen Grant's custom-designed stills and purifiers, which results in a unique flavour profile. It is then aged in traditional stone dunnage warehouses using ex-bourbon barrels, then finished in exquisite rum casks for added depth and complexity before being bottled on-site at 48% ABV. Bright amber like the Caribbean sun, the whisky offers aromas defined by the rich fruity sweetness of berries, oranges, and ripe banana. With warming spices on the palate, the taste is guided by vanilla vibrancy and tropical notes whilst the finish is long, creamy with a hint of fresh pineapple.

"To this day at The Glen Grant, we strive to evoke these same characteristics in the making of our scotch just as The Major was explorative in his travels and visionary with his whiskies," said Greig Stables, Master Distiller. "Each release in the Exploration Series has been an opportunity for us to experiment with distillation, finishes and flavour profiles. I'm very excited to launch the series with Exploration No. 1, a vivid expression that is best enjoyed neat or with a splash of water."

"In the past several years I've developed a real love and admiration for aged rums, and an understanding of just how deep and rich the flavours of rum can be," says Greig Stables, Master Distiller at the Glen Grant. "This experience inspired us to explore the impact of a rum finish on the distinctive fruity character of The Glen Grant. What we found was the amplification of the flavours, bringing a vibrant topicality to the fruity foundations of our spirit."

He continues, "At The Glen Grant, we strive to honour 'The Major's' legacy, by embracing his spirit of exploration in the making of our whisky and in our innovation philosophy. Like Exploration No. 1, each release in the upcoming series will be an opportunity for us to experiment with distillation, finishes and flavour profiles. I'm very excited to share these new expressions with our community."

Availability

The Glen Grant Exploration No. 1 launches globally in retail channels in select markets this month following an initial release in global travel retail destinations across Asia-Pacific at an RSP of $120 USD.

ABOUT THE GLEN GRANT

Brothers James and John Grant built The Glen Grant in 1840 as the first distillery in the town of Rothes in Speyside. They left a legacy of ingenuity by engineering the first northern railroad and introducing electric light to both the distillery and the entire town. In 1872, heir James 'The Major' Grant, a charismatic innovator and adventurous traveller, inherited the business. Through his intrepid journeys to destinations around the world, he made inspiring discoveries which led to the creation of his sprawling Garden of Splendours, the only distillery garden of its kind in Scotland. Inspired by his splendid garden, he envisioned a distinctive single malt, engineering tall, slender pot stills combined with unique water-cooling purifiers to create the evocative flavour profile that defines The Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky to this day.

Now, it is Master Distiller Greig Stables and his team of passionate whisky-makers who carry forward the rich legacy of The Glen Grant, following in the footsteps of predecessor Dennis Malcolm OBE, one of the longest-serving distillers in Scotland. The expert distilling team crafts each whisky from barley to bottle entirely on the distillery grounds, maintaining the distinct character of the Glen Grant whiskies and ensuring the utmost quality.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, including Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

