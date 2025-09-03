Making Every Getaway Count: iFAST Global Bank Launches 2% Cashback Campaign to Reward Global Spenders

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreaming of longer getaways? You're not alone.

Travellers in the UK are embracing 'slow travel', choosing to spend extended time in a single destination to fully immerse themselves. Whether it's taking in spectacular landscapes aboard long-haul railways, enjoying a digital detox in serene monastery stays, or joining locals in organic farming experiences, slow travel offers a unique charm that resonates with many. This shift is fuelled by a desire for authenticity, a growing awareness of sustainability, and a longing for unhurried, meandering journeys.

While longer trips allow travellers to connect more deeply with places, it also comes with higher costs for accommodation, dining and leisure activities. To make the most of their adventures, savvy travellers are turning to miles hacking, hotel deals, and budgeting to stretch their money further.

Travel Effortlessly With iFAST Global Bank

With iFAST Global Bank's Multi-Currency Current Account, frequent travellers can open an account online in minutes with a minimum deposit of just £1. The account allows customers to earn interest on their current account balances, including 2.9% AER (variable) on GBP, 2.8% AER (variable) on USD, and 1.0% AER (variable) on EUR*. For added peace of mind, all eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), up to £85,000 per person.

For UK residents, the Visa Debit Card makes overseas spending seamless, offering multi-currency support with real-time foreign exchange conversion and card acceptance across 200 countries and territories.

Customers of iFAST Global Bank have travelled far and wide to over 100 countries. Japan tops the list of favourite destinations, followed by France, Hong Kong, Spain, and the Netherlands. It comes as no surprise that the favourable GBP-to-Yen exchange rate has made Japan an attractive choice among travellers!

Beyond foreign exchange savings, Japan emerges as a shopping haven with its unique blend of fashion, gastronomy, and culture. Among iFAST Global Bank customers, Shopping takes the lead as the most popular spending category, followed closely by Groceries, Dining, Travel, and ATM cash withdrawals.

While the world is racing towards digitalisation, cash remains essential in some countries. With iFAST Global Bank's Visa Debit Card, customers can enjoy convenient ATM cash withdrawals worldwide - free of withdrawal fees and overseas transaction charges (Please note: additional service charges may be imposed by ATM operators).

Reward Your Global Spending

To make global adventures even more rewarding, iFAST Global Bank is launching a cashback campaign. From 1 August to 31 October 2025, customers can earn up to 2% cashback on all eligible overseas spending with our Visa debit card, capped at £25 per month (equivalent to up to £1,250 spent each month). The cashback will be automatically credited into the account on a monthly basis.

Overseas spending includes:

In-store transactions abroad (outside of the UK);

Online purchases made with merchants based outside of the UK; or

Online or in-store purchases priced in a foreign currency, other than GBP (£).

The New Travel Essential

"At iFAST Global Bank, we are committed to making global spending simple and rewarding. With our Multi-Currency Current Account and Visa Debit Card, customers can enjoy smarter spending, greater savings, and effortless access to their funds wherever their travels take them," said Simon Lee, Digital Personal Banking General Manager of iFAST Global Bank.

For more information, refer to the Terms and Conditions of the Cashback Program .

*Interest rates are variable and subject to change. For up-to-date rates, please refer to www.ifastgb.com

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$27.20 billion as at 30 June 2025. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

Media Contact:

Rachelle Au-Yeung | rachelle.auyeung@ifastgb.com / corpcomms@ifastfinancial.com

