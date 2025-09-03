Anzeige
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
03.09.2025 10:10 Uhr
Gordon Brothers Acquires Atlantic RMS

Acquisition expands the firm's valuation and corporate recovery capabilities in the U.K. and Europe

London, Sept. 03, 2025, the global asset experts, has acquired Atlantic Risk Management Services (Atlantic RMS), a London-based firm specialising in accounts receivable audits and realisations.

The acquisition expands Gordon Brothers' valuation and corporate recovery capabilities in the U.K. and Europe and further enhances the firm's ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to clients and partners across their lifecycle.

"We are thrilled to welcome Atlantic RMS to Gordon Brothers," said Mark Newton-Jones, Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Gordon Brothers. "Their deep expertise in accounts receivable audits and realisations expands our coverage in both U.K. domestic and international markets."

Founded in 1997, Atlantic RMS has built a strong reputation for assessing commercial and corporate finance risk, establishing themselves as a valuable partner in both the U.K. and international markets.

The Atlantic RMS team will be led by Adam Clancy, Senior Director, Accounts Receivable, and Karen Eves, Director, Accounts Receivable, within Gordon Brothers' Valuations and Corporate Recovery practice, which was strengthened earlier this year by the acquisition of SIA Group.

"This is an exciting opportunity for both our clients and our people. Joining forces with Gordon Brothers is an ideal next step for Atlantic RMS's continued growth," said Richard Hawkins, founder and CEO of Atlantic RMS. "We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional client service as part of the Gordon Brothers' team."

About Gordon Brothers
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Atlantic RMS
Established in 1997, Atlantic Risk Management Services (Atlantic RMS) has worked on thousands of cases across multiple sectors and jurisdictions. Based in London, the firm works with many financial institutions across the globe, including banks, trade finance houses, factors, discounters, asset-based lenders, private equity companies, investment bankers and advisors providing specialist risk management services across a wide range of situations in many countries and seek to deliver the highest quality of service in support of our clients. The Atlantic RMS team has extensive collateral management knowledge and expertise, with a focus on accounts receivables, inventory and other asset classes.



Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1.617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com

