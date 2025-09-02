HealthEquity, Inc.: HealthEquity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2025 Financial Results

Highlights of the second quarter include:

Revenue of $325.8 million, an increase of 9% compared to $299.9 million in Q2 FY25.

Net income of $59.9 million, an increase of 67% compared to $35.8 million in Q2 FY25, with non-GAAP net income of $94.6 million, an increase of 24% compared to $76.3 million in Q2 FY25.

Net income per diluted share of $0.68, an increase of 70% compared to $0.40 in Q2 FY25, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.08, an increase of 26% compared to $0.86 in Q2 FY25.

Adjusted EBITDA of $151.1 million, an increase of 18% compared to $128.3 million in Q2 FY25.

10.0 million HSAs, an increase of 6% compared to Q2 FY25.

Total HSA Assets of $33.1 billion, an increase of 12% compared to Q2 FY25.

17.1 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 5% compared to Q2 FY25.

The Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock for $66.0 million.





DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian by number of accounts, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2025.

"The HealthEquity team delivered continued momentum during our second quarter with strong 9% revenue growth, record gross margin of 71% and record adjusted EBITDA of $151 million," said Scott Cutler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "We believe our outlook is even brighter with our national lawmakers providing the largest legislative expansion of HSAs since 2006 as more American families seek access to the financial security and tax benefits that they provide. Through our proprietary technologies and platforms, Team Purple continues to empower a growing number of savvy healthcare consumers with tools and resources that drive better member outcomes."

Second quarter financial results

Revenue for the second quarter ended July 31, 2025 was $325.8 million, an increase of 9% compared to $299.9 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $117.9 million, custodial revenue of $159.9 million, and interchange revenue of $48.1 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $59.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $94.6 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $35.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $76.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $151.1 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2025, an increase of 18% compared to the second quarter ended July 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was 46% of revenue, compared to 43% for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of July 31, 2025 were 10.0 million, an increase of 6% year over year, including 782,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 10% year over year. Total Accounts as of July 31, 2025 were 17.1 million, including 7.2 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of July 31, 2025 were $33.1 billion, an increase of 12% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $17.0 billion of HSA cash and $16.1 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of July 31, 2025.

Stock repurchase program

The Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock for $66.0 million during the second quarter ended July 31, 2025. As of July 31, 2025, $351.8 million of common stock remained authorized for repurchase under the Company's stock repurchase programs.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, management expects revenues of $1.290 billion to $1.310 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $185 million and $200 million, resulting in net income of $2.11 to $2.28 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $329 million and $344 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.74 to $3.91 (based on an estimated 88 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $540 million to $560 million.

See "Non-GAAP financial information" below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 to discuss the fiscal 2026 second quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.





Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

risks relating to our recent CEO transition;

the impact of increased fraudulent account activity involving our member accounts or our third-party service providers on our reputation and financial results;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

potential regulatory changes and changes in the enforcement environment under the new U.S. administration;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.





For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Putnam

801-727-1000

rputnam@healthequity.com



HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value) July 31, 2025 January 31, 2025

(unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 304,461 $ 295,948 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $920 and $2,070 as of July 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 111,164 118,006 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,207 63,795 Total current assets 492,832 477,749 Property and equipment, net 3,088 3,239 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,756 43,185 Intangible assets, net 1,152,456 1,204,658 Goodwill 1,648,145 1,648,145 Other assets 80,401 71,574 Total assets $ 3,416,678 $ 3,448,550 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,600 $ 14,361 Accrued compensation 32,482 69,330 Accrued liabilities 64,543 62,631 Operating lease liabilities 9,950 10,001 Total current liabilities 116,575 156,323 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,006,834 1,056,301 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 38,240 42,219 Other long-term liabilities 21,993 22,962 Deferred tax liability 86,615 55,834 Total long-term liabilities 1,153,682 1,177,316 Total liabilities 1,270,257 1,333,639 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 86,421 and 86,536 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,919,312 1,905,628 Accumulated other comprehensive income 203 - Accumulated earnings 226,897 209,274 Total stockholders' equity 2,146,421 2,114,911 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,416,678 $ 3,448,550

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31,

Six months ended July 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Service revenue $ 117,873 $ 116,720 $ 237,657 $ 234,934 Custodial revenue 159,876 138,684 316,331 260,328 Interchange revenue 48,086 44,524 102,691 92,263 Total revenue 325,835 299,928 656,679 587,525 Cost of revenue Service costs 75,156 76,915 163,161 159,262 Custodial costs 11,137 10,108 21,884 19,165 Interchange costs 6,947 8,853 14,728 17,908 Total cost of revenue 93,240 95,876 199,773 196,335 Gross profit 232,595 204,052 456,906 391,190 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 19,922 21,525 45,906 45,019 Technology and development 64,804 58,580 126,240 114,670 General and administrative 29,990 32,260 55,526 70,496 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,001 30,981 54,003 56,526 Merger integration 1,266 1,777 2,541 3,920 Total operating expenses 142,983 145,123 284,216 290,631 Income from operations 89,612 58,929 172,690 100,559 Other expense Interest expense (14,955 ) (15,427 ) (29,813 ) (27,222 ) Other income, net 3,391 3,114 6,124 6,518 Total other expense (11,564 ) (12,313 ) (23,689 ) (20,704 ) Income before income taxes 78,048 46,616 149,001 79,855 Income tax provision 18,194 10,794 35,232 15,220 Net income $ 59,854 $ 35,822 $ 113,769 $ 64,635 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.41 $ 1.31 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.40 $ 1.29 $ 0.73 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 86,550 87,131 86,601 86,805 Diluted 87,746 88,646 88,153 88,606

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 59,854 $ 35,822 $ 113,769 $ 64,635 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges Net unrealized gains, net of income tax expense 203 - 203 - Total other comprehensive income 203 - 203 - Comprehensive income $ 60,057 $ 35,822 $ 113,972 $ 64,635

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Six months ended July 31,

(in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 113,769 $ 64,635 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 77,195 82,548 Stock-based compensation 33,404 53,594 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 533 1,428 Deferred taxes 30,711 (5,204 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 6,842 (3,561 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (20,650 ) (9,345 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,339 3,365 Accrued compensation (35,032 ) (12,706 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (3,785 ) 7,267 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (3,951 ) (3,840 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,771 ) (4,623 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 200,604 173,558 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (26,464 ) (25,329 ) Purchases of property and equipment (859 ) (1,462 ) Acquisitions of HSA portfolios - (452,241 ) Net cash used in investing activities (27,323 ) (479,032 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (50,000 ) - Repurchases of common stock (125,810 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt - 225,000 Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net 596 (828 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 10,446 4,216 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (164,768 ) 228,388 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,513 (77,086 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 295,948 403,979 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 304,461 $ 326,893

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Six months ended July 31,

(in thousands) 2025 2024 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 28,362 $ 26,970 Income tax payments, net 6,507 13,471 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 3,380 3,370 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 155 70 Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities 1,246 - Non-cash purchase consideration related to acquisitions of HSA portfolios - 20,325

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:

Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31,

(in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 3,114 $ 2,934 $ 6,501 $ 7,459 Sales and marketing 1,529 3,850 6,399 8,173 Technology and development 5,732 6,454 11,652 12,394 General and administrative 8,693 8,336 8,852 25,568 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 19,068 $ 21,574 $ 33,404 $ 53,594

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) July 31, 2025 July 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025 HSAs 9,989 9,383 6 % 9,889 New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 163 187 (13 )% 471 New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 312 382 (18 )% 1,040 New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date - 616 * 616 HSAs with investments 782 711 10 % 753 CDBs 7,153 6,898 4 % 7,144 Total Accounts 17,142 16,281 5 % 17,033 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 17,044 16,214 5 % 16,677 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 17,083 16,066 6 % 16,302

* Not meaningful

HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) July 31, 2025 July 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025

HSA cash $ 17,035 $ 16,368 4 % $ 17,435 HSA investments 16,102 13,099 23 % 14,676 Total HSA Assets 33,137 29,467 12 % 32,111 Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 17,017 16,363 4 % 16,634 Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 17,149 15,875 8 % 16,206

The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our depository partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of July 31, 2025:

Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages) HSA cash expected to reprice Average annualized

yield

Remainder of 2026 $ 1.3 1.7 % 2027 4.1 2.0 % 2028 2.2 4.1 % 2029 1.5 3.7 % Thereafter 7.3 4.5 % Total (1) $ 16.4 3.5 %

(1) Excludes $0.6 billion of HSA cash held in floating-rate contracts as of July 31, 2025.

Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) July 31, 2025 July 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025

Client-held funds $ 818 $ 817 0 % $ 896 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 884 860 3 % 798 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 893 850 5 % 817

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31,

Six months ended July 31,

(in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 59,854 $ 35,822 $ 113,769 $ 64,635 Interest income (3,364 ) (3,103 ) (6,097 ) (6,984 ) Interest expense 14,955 15,427 29,813 27,222 Income tax provision 18,194 10,794 35,232 15,220 Depreciation and amortization 11,453 12,629 23,192 26,022 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,001 30,981 54,003 56,526 Stock-based compensation expense 19,068 21,574 33,404 53,594 Merger integration expenses 1,266 1,777 2,541 3,920 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,951 1,681 3,877 3,313 Costs associated with unused office space 723 806 1,575 1,596 Other (27 ) (101 ) (27 ) 658 Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,074 $ 128,287 $ 291,282 $ 245,722

Net income as a percentage of revenue (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31,

Six months ended July 31,

(in thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Net income $ 59,854 $ 35,822 $ 24,032 67 % $ 113,769 $ 64,635 $ 49,134 76 % As a percentage of revenue 18 % 12 % 17 % 11 %

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31,

Six months ended July 31,

(in thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,074 $ 128,287 $ 22,787 18 % $ 291,282 $ 245,722 $ 45,560 19 % As a percentage of revenue 46 % 43 % 44 % 42 %

Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2026 Net income $185 - 200 Interest income (11) Interest expense 56 Income tax provision 62 - 67 Depreciation and amortization 48 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 108 Stock-based compensation expense 75 Merger integration expenses 6 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 8 Costs associated with unused office space 3 Adjusted EBITDA $540 - 560

Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 59,854 $ 35,822 $ 113,769 $ 64,635 Income tax provision 18,194 10,794 35,232 15,220 Income before income taxes - GAAP 78,048 46,616 149,001 79,855 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,001 30,981 54,003 56,526 Stock-based compensation expense 19,068 21,574 33,404 53,594 Merger integration expenses 1,266 1,777 2,541 3,920 Costs associated with unused office space 723 806 1,575 1,596 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 48,058 55,138 91,523 115,636 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 126,106 101,754 240,524 195,491 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 31,526 25,439 60,130 48,873 Non-GAAP net income 94,580 76,315 180,394 146,618 Diluted weighted-average shares 87,746 88,646 88,153 88,606 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.68 $ 0.40 $ 1.29 $ 0.73 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.08 $ 0.86 $ 2.05 $ 1.65

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2026 Net income $185 - 200 Income tax provision 62 - 67 Income before income taxes - GAAP 247 - 267 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 108 Stock-based compensation expense 75 Merger integration expenses 6 Costs associated with unused office space 3 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 192 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 439 - 459 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 110 - 115 Non-GAAP net income $329 - 344 Diluted weighted-average shares 88 GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $2.11 - 2.28 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $3.74 - 3.91

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.

Certain terms