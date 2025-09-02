Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QC2N | ISIN: US52634L1089 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.09.25 | 22:00
12,350 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LENSAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENSAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2025 22:06 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LENSAR, Inc.: LENSAR Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) ("LENSAR" or the "Company") today announced that a majority of the independent members of LENSAR's board of directors granted three newly-hired non-executive employees an aggregate of 660 restricted stock units ("RSUs"). The RSUs were granted as of September 2, 2025, as inducement for each such employee commencing employment with the Company. The RSUs were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Company's common stock. The RSUs vest in four substantially equal installments on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employee's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of LENSAR's 2024 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and a restricted stock unit agreement covering the grant.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-modality laser and integrating AI into proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR's advanced robotic technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR's proprietary Streamline® software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

Contacts:Lee Roth / Cameron Radinovic
Thomas R. Staab, II, CFOBurns McClellan for LENSAR
ir.contact@lensar.comlroth@burnsmc.com / cradinovic@burnsmc.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.