Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EW2K | ISIN: US4500473032 | Ticker-Symbol: IRY
Düsseldorf
03.09.25 | 09:32
12,100 Euro
-1,63 % -0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,10012,60011:13
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 02:48 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2025 ended June 30, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, September 2, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income for fiscal year 2025 amounted to ARS 196,118 million, compared to a loss of ARS 32,141 million in the previous year.

  • Revenues increased by 2.3% during fiscal year 2025 compared to 2024, and Rental Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 234,697 million: ARS 210,741 million from Shopping Malls, ARS 15,584 million from Offices, and ARS 8,372 million from Hotels, decreasing 2% compared to fiscal year 2024.

  • Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA of Shopping Malls' Segment grew 8% and 10%, respectively in FY 2025 compared to the previous year, while portfolio occupancy remained close to 98%. Tenant sales, after a first half marked by weak consumption, strongly recovered in the second half of the year, closing the fiscal year with a slight decline of 2.8%.

  • During the year, we acquired Terrazas de Mayo shopping center and an adjoining property to Alto Avellaneda with future expansion potential. In addition, we started construction of a new open-air shopping mall in La Plata, one of the most populous cities in the country, which until now had no large-scale mall.

  • In Offices, the sector showed a greater return to on-site work, boosting demand for premium spaces. Our Class A+ and A buildings reached almost full occupancy. We completed a new sale at the 261 Della Paolera building, reducing the portfolio to 58,000 sqm of GLA.

  • During the year, we started infrastructure works and progressed in the commercialization of Stage I of our flagship project: Ramblas del Plata. We signed 13 transactions (2 cash sales and 11 swap agreements), totaling approximately 111,000 saleable sqm for an estimated value of USD 81 million.

  • In financial matters, we returned to the international capital markets after nearly a decade with the issuance of Series XXIV Notes for USD 300 million, 10 years term.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

FY 2025


Income Statement

06/30/2025

06/30/2024

Revenues

468,526

458,059

Consolidated Gross Profit

284,790

305,755

Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties

(2,500)

(488,794)

Consolidated Result from Operations

172,615

(265,867)

Result for the Period

196,118

(32,141)




Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders

195,182

(25,621)

Non-Controlling interest

936

(6,520)




EPS (Basic)

261.29

(34.53)

EPS (Diluted)

238.90

(34.53)




Balance Sheet

06/30/2025

06/30/2024

Current Assets

562,836

317,494

Non-Current Assets

2,799,233

2,807,977

Total Assets

3,362,069

3,125,471

Current Liabilities

338,831

383,285

Non-Current Liabilities

1,351,271

1,135,457

Total Liabilities

1,690,102

1,518,742

Non-Controlling Interest

94,163

102,883

Shareholders' Equity

1,671,967

1,606,729

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2025 Results Conference Call on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 12:00 PM US Eastern Time / 01:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iMD2hGUESA-A5JwtGmBevQ

Webinar ID: 927 0140 4250

Password: 770361

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

US: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/en/investors/

Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.