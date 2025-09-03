IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2025 ended June 30, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, September 2, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for fiscal year 2025 amounted to ARS 196,118 million, compared to a loss of ARS 32,141 million in the previous year.





Revenues increased by 2.3% during fiscal year 2025 compared to 2024, and Rental Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 234,697 million: ARS 210,741 million from Shopping Malls, ARS 15,584 million from Offices, and ARS 8,372 million from Hotels, decreasing 2% compared to fiscal year 2024.





Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA of Shopping Malls' Segment grew 8% and 10%, respectively in FY 2025 compared to the previous year, while portfolio occupancy remained close to 98%. Tenant sales, after a first half marked by weak consumption, strongly recovered in the second half of the year, closing the fiscal year with a slight decline of 2.8%.





During the year, we acquired Terrazas de Mayo shopping center and an adjoining property to Alto Avellaneda with future expansion potential. In addition, we started construction of a new open-air shopping mall in La Plata, one of the most populous cities in the country, which until now had no large-scale mall.





In Offices, the sector showed a greater return to on-site work, boosting demand for premium spaces. Our Class A+ and A buildings reached almost full occupancy. We completed a new sale at the 261 Della Paolera building, reducing the portfolio to 58,000 sqm of GLA.





During the year, we started infrastructure works and progressed in the commercialization of Stage I of our flagship project: Ramblas del Plata. We signed 13 transactions (2 cash sales and 11 swap agreements), totaling approximately 111,000 saleable sqm for an estimated value of USD 81 million.





In financial matters, we returned to the international capital markets after nearly a decade with the issuance of Series XXIV Notes for USD 300 million, 10 years term.

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) FY 2025

Income Statement 06/30/2025 06/30/2024 Revenues 468,526 458,059 Consolidated Gross Profit 284,790 305,755 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (2,500) (488,794) Consolidated Result from Operations 172,615 (265,867) Result for the Period 196,118 (32,141)





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 195,182 (25,621) Non-Controlling interest 936 (6,520)





EPS (Basic) 261.29 (34.53) EPS (Diluted) 238.90 (34.53)





Balance Sheet 06/30/2025 06/30/2024 Current Assets 562,836 317,494 Non-Current Assets 2,799,233 2,807,977 Total Assets 3,362,069 3,125,471 Current Liabilities 338,831 383,285 Non-Current Liabilities 1,351,271 1,135,457 Total Liabilities 1,690,102 1,518,742 Non-Controlling Interest 94,163 102,883 Shareholders' Equity 1,671,967 1,606,729

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2025 Results Conference Call on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 12:00 PM US Eastern Time / 01:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iMD2hGUESA-A5JwtGmBevQ

Webinar ID: 927 0140 4250

Password: 770361

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

US: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/en/investors/

Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.