Nyce International Plc - Successful Fundraising and PDMR holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

3 September 2025

NYCE International Plc

("NYCE INTERNATIONAL", "NYCE" or the "Company")

Successful Fundraising and PDMR holdings

NYCE International Plc (AQUIS: NYCE) is pleased to announce the completion of the fundraising (the "Fundraising") announced on 21 August 2025, £150,000 was raised through the issue of 75,000,000 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.002 per Ordinary Share. The net proceeds from the Subscription will be used to accelerate the group's expansion into servicing the rapidly growing 'crypto casinos' channel. This will include:

- Licensing and certifications for Nirmata Play, our games aggregation platform.

- Develop proprietary games that align with crypto casinos.

- Expanding ClickSpin Media performance marketing operations to support crypto casinos.

- Expansion of the NYCE Crypto Advisory services, in accordance with the announcement on 24 July 2025.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") for the Admission of 75,000,000 new Ordinary Shares. It is expected that the new Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading on AQSE at 8.00 a.m. on or around 9 September 2025. The new Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the Company will have 1,524,880,556 Ordinary Shares in issue with each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds 1,546,341 ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figures may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Director's Participation in the Fundraising

Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO of NYCE, has subscribed for a total of 50,000,000 Ordinary Shares in the Fundraising. The beneficial holdings of Farzad Peyman-Fard before and after the Fundraising are set out below:

Director Existing beneficial shareholding Fundraising Shares Beneficial shareholding following the Fundraising Farzad Peyman-Fard 32,441,682 (Directly) 106,700,000 (Indirectly) 50,000,000 (Directly) 82,441,682 (Directly) 106,700,000 (Indirectly)

Farzad holds 12.42% in total following the Fundraising.

As Farzad Peyman is a director of the Company and is participating in the Fundraising, his participation is deemed to be a related party transaction under the Aquis Rules. Having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, the other directors of the Company (excluding Farzad Peyman) consider the terms of the Fundraising to be fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

Farzad Peyman, CEO of NYCE International Plc said:

"I am delighted to have successfully completed this fundraising promptly, which reaffirms the commitment and belief our existing shareholders have in the Company and its management team. In addition, I am pleased to have had the opportunity to increase my direct shareholding and showcase my commitment to drive NYCE to be a leading B2B Marketplace, Advisory and Technology company in the betting and gaming industry"

For further information, please contact:

Nyce International Plc Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO Harmen Brenninkmeijer, Chairman enquiries@nyceint.com First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Brian Stockbridge +44 (0) 20 3855 5551

PDMR notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.