China's Kibing Group is looking to develop a solar glass manufacturing facility in Algeria with an annual production capacity of 1.53 million tonnes.China's Kibing Group has met with the Algerian Ministry of Energy to discuss beginning production of solar glass in Algeria. According to a statement from the Algerian Press Service, the two parties met last week to allow the Chinese glass manufacturer to present an investment proposal for the project. The project would encompass the construction of a solar glass production plant with an annual capacity of 1.53 million tonnes, alongside an ultrapure ...

