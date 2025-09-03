Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41CNZ | ISIN: CNE1000070L0 | Ticker-Symbol: P58
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 11:08
2,640 Euro
+3,12 % +0,080
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJING GEEKPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJING GEEKPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4602,72012:20
2,5002,66012:20
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 10:48 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Geekplus Announces Strong 2025 Interim Results: Revenue and Profit Soar, Adjusted EBITDA Turns Positive

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus (Stock Code: 2590.HK), a global leader in intelligent robotics, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Geekplus H12025 Record Growth & Global Scale

The company reported robust financial performance with revenue increasing by 31.0% year-on-year to RMB 1.025 billion. Gross profit rose by 43.1% year-on-year to RMB 360 million, with gross margin improving to 35.1%. The adjusted net loss narrowed significantly by 94.0% to RMB 11.9 million. Notably, adjusted EBITDA turned positive to RMB 11.62 million, a substantial improvement from a negative RMB 169.83 million in the same period last year, indicating a fundamental enhancement in profitability.

Order intake also saw strong growth, reaching RMB 1.760 billion, a year-on-year increase of 30.1%. This included another single order exceeding RMB 100 million. Revenue from outside Mainland China accounted for 79.5% of the total, underscoring the success of the company's global strategy, with the international business achieving a gross margin of 46.2%.

Geekplus continues to lead among Hong Kong-listed robotics companies in revenue scale and has strengthened its position as the world's largest warehouse fulfillment robotics solution provider for the sixth consecutive year. The company serves over 65 Forbes Global 500 companies and has a total of over 850 end customers, with a customer repurchase rate exceeding 80%. The company also added over 60 new end customers, making significant progress in the grocery retail, food and beverage industries.

These results demonstrate Geekplus' strong growth momentum and leading commercialization capabilities, bringing the company close to a profitability inflection point.

Geekplus' full-stack AI technology architecture has formed significant technical barriers, and it is one of the few enterprises in the industry that has realized the AI commercialization loop.

In the future, Geekplus will focus on four key areas-R&D in embodied intelligence, global market expansion, ESG-driven sustainable development, and talent development-to further consolidate its leading position in the industry and advance the achievement of strategic goals.

About Geekplus

Geekplus?is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 770 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.???

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762421/Geekplus_record_growth.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014500/5486637/Geek_Logo.jpg

Geek+ Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekplus-announces-strong-2025-interim-results-revenue-and-profit-soar-adjusted-ebitda-turns-positive-302544944.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.