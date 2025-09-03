Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that:

a) All inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through an RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 June 2025, which was announced on 1 July 2025 and the financial information to be published in the announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 June 2025; and

d) the Company provides Jefferies, its corporate broker, with dealing parameters in advance of closed periods to manage and execute the share buyback process.

Accordingly, the Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of the annual results for the year ended 30 June 2025, expected to be around 3 October 2025.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

0207 9614240