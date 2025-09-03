AgDevCo Ltd: Planting Naturals secures $7m from AgDevCo for sustainable organic palm oil

LONDON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgDevCo is pleased to announce a USD 7 million investment in Planting Naturals, a leading producer of sustainable organic palm oil in Sierra Leone. Planting Naturals operates a vertically integrated model, sourcing fruits from both its own plantations and a growing network of smallholder farmers, to produce organic crude palm oil and palm kernel oil for export.

The company employs over 1,500 people and procures palm fruit from about 8,000 smallholder farmers in rural Sierra Leone. The company trains farmers in sustainable agriculture and supports certifications such as the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and the EU's deforestation-free regulation (EUDR).

AgDevCo's investment will enable Planting Naturals to increase fruit production, increase mill capacity, and upgrade logistics infrastructure. The investment is complemented by technical assistance to strengthen farmer support programmes, including digital and traceability.

"This investment reflects our commitment to building sustainable agriculture supply chains in Africa linking smallholder farmers to local and international markets," said Kweku Koranteng, AgDevCo's Regional Director for West Africa. "Our patient, flexible capital supports rural communities to meet rising global demand for sustainable palm oil, with significant benefits in terms of jobs and inclusive economic growth."

"We are delighted to welcome AgDevCo as a long-term partner in our mission to transform Sierra Leone's palm oil sector," said Jan Hein De Vroe, CEO of Planting Naturals. "This investment will allow us to scale our operations, strengthen our partnerships with thousands of smallholder farmers, and further position Sierra Leone as a source of certified, sustainable, and traceable organic palm oil. Together, we will demonstrate that palm oil can be produced in a way that delivers shared value-improving farmer incomes, empowering rural communities, and protecting the environment."

AgDevCo is a specialist impact investor operating exclusively in the agriculture sector in Africa. Our mission is to build successful African agribusinesses through long-term investment and support to deliver positive impact at scale.

We invest debt and equity in African agribusinesses to create jobs, improve food security, and boost prosperity. With $340 million assets under management, we have made over 89 investments to date (of which 51 exited). Our investments leverage private capital into socially responsible farming and agri-processing businesses in Africa, with major benefits for smallholder farmers and local communities.

