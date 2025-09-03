Karen Clark Company (KCC) today announced that Dr. Milan Simic has been appointed Global Strategy Advisor. Dr. Simic will be responsible for global growth initiatives and international client relationships. He will continue to be based in London, and will report to KCC Co-Founder and CEO, Karen Clark.

Dr. Simic has more than 35 years of experience in risk assessment and modeling, engineering research and consulting. He was most recently Executive Vice President and Managing Director of International Operations at Verisk Extreme Event Solutions (formerly AIR Worldwide). Prior to Verisk and AIR, he held positions at Benfield and in engineering consulting.

Dr. Simic is a Chartered Engineer through the UK Institution of Civil Engineers, a regular speaker at catastrophe-related conferences, and has authored numerous papers and feature articles on the subject of insurance loss assessment and soil-structure interaction. He is also a Member of the OECD's High-Level Advisory Board on Financial Management of Large-Scale Catastrophes.

"Appointing Milan as Global Strategy Advisor demonstrates our commitment to our expanding client base," said Karen Clark, KCC Co-founder and CEO. "By listening to and working closely with insurers in the US, we developed several unique applications perfectly suited to their needs. Now we'd like to hear from wider global markets on what new models and modeling capabilities they'd find most valuable."

"I'm delighted to be joining KCC as they break new ground in weather, climate, and catastrophe modeling innovation and actively bring new technology to a field that has remained fundamentally unchanged for almost 40 years," said Simic. "KCC is disrupting the status quo in this fascinating industry and I'm looking forward to playing a key role in the company's steep scientific, technical, and commercial ascendancy."

Clark continued, "The catastrophe modeling industry cannot stand still in the face of today's challenges and opportunities, including quantifying climate change impacts and leveraging AI and machine learning techniques. Milan's experience and knowledge of the industry make him ideally suited to join the growing KCC team as we expand our mission to provide the most accurate models along with innovative technological solutions globally."

About Karen Clark Company

Karen Clark Company (KCC) provides (re)insurers and ILS investors with accurate models and advanced technology for deep insight into climate, weather, and catastrophe risk. KCC catastrophe models cover tropical cyclones, extratropical cyclones, severe convective storms, winter storms, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes in over 80 countries. KCC's unique LiveEvents application provides real time information for major weather events as they're unfolding. KCC professionals are globally recognized experts in catastrophe and weather modeling who work with company executives to enhance business strategies, competitive advantage, and financial results. For more information, please visit www.karenclarkandco.com

