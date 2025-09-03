Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
CEAT Limited: CEAT Kicks Off the Next Big Move in Off-Highway Mobility - CAMSO Brand Compact Construction Equipment Business Joins the Journey

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEAT Limited has made a substantial advancement in its Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) growth strategy by officially acquiring Michelin Group's CAMSO Construction Compact Line Business, including their Sri Lanka-based Midigama plant and Casting Product plant in Kotugoda. This transaction also grants CEAT global ownership of the CAMSO brand, which will be permanently assigned across categories after a three-year licensing period.

L-R: Ravi Dadlani, CEO and MD, CEAT Kelani Holdings; Devika Lal, First Secretary (Economic and Commercial), High Commission of India, Colombo; Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO, CEAT Ltd, India; H.E. Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka; Amit Tolani, CEO, CEAT Specialty.

CEAT's acquisition of CAMSO brand marks a major milestone in its journey to becoming a leading global player in the high-margin OHT segment. Over the past decade, CEAT has built a strong agricultural portfolio, and with CAMSO's expertise in compact construction equipment tracks and tyres, and equity in EU and North America, the combined strengths open doors to over 40 global OEMs and premium international OHT distributors, accelerating its vision to be a global leader in Off-Highway mobility. Michelin will exit from activities related to compact line bias tyres and construction tracks.

CEAT also announced a US$171 million investment in Sri Lanka over the next three years, securing 1,483 jobs and strengthening the nation's role as a global OHT hub.

H.E. Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, said: "I would like to extend my best wishes to CEAT Limited for its investment in Sri Lanka. India has been the largest source of FDI in Sri Lanka in recent years and I am delighted to see that trend continue. The deepening of the investment-led partnership between the two countries has been catalyzed by the leadership of both countries. It supports their vision of building a future of shared prosperity for our peoples. With India's private sector investing in Sri Lanka, I'm confident that the economic and commercial relationship between the two countries will continue to strengthen."

Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO, CEAT Limited, said: "The integration of compact construction equipment business and the acquisition of CAMSO brand is a pivotal step in advancing CEAT's long-term vision of becoming a significant player in Off-Highway mobility. We are confident that our enhanced strengths in products, capabilities, and markets will enable us to enter new geographies, expand our portfolio, and drive sustainable growth in the years ahead."

'The integration of CAMSO's premium brand and construction compact line manufacturing capabilities into CEAT is a transformative step in our journey," said Amit Tolani, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty. 'Our immediate focus is on seamless transition, ensuring customer satisfaction and further strengthening our operations in Sri Lanka."

With the Compact Construction Equipment business of CAMSO now part of its portfolio, CEAT moves confidently towards its vision of becoming the world's most trusted name in OHT and tracks.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763464/CEAT_Officials_with_IHC.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ceat-kicks-off-the-next-big-move-in-off-highway-mobility--camso-brand-compact-construction-equipment-business-joins-the-journey-302544888.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
