Camaroe Berhad Unveils Prospectus Ahead of ACE Market Debut, Eyes Growth Through Listing Exercise

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Camaroe Berhad ("Camaroe" or the "Group"), an integrated aquaculture group specialising in the farming and processing of black tiger prawns, officially launched its prospectus in conjunction with its upcoming Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

L-R: Mr. Lee Yoke Wah, Associate Director of Corporate Finance, M & A Securities Sdn Bhd; ?Ms. Low Saw Cheng, Executive Director, Camaroe Berhad; Mr. Teoh Han Boon, Managing Director, Camaroe Berhad; ?Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd; Mr. Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance, M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

The IPO comprises a public issue of 99.00 million new ordinary shares, representing 20.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital of 495.00 million shares, and an offer for sale of 49.50 million existing shares, representing 10.00% of the enlarged issued share capital. The IPO shares will be issued at RM0.14 per share, raising gross proceeds of RM13.86 million for the Group.

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilised as follows:

· RM6.89 million for the construction of a new processing facility in Bukit Raja.

· RM0.73 million for the purchase of machinery and equipment to increase operational efficiency.

· RM0.39 million for the installation of solar panels to support the Group's sustainability initiatives.

· RM1.00 million for the establishment of a biotechnology department.

· RM0.96 million for working capital requirements.

· RM3.90 million for listing expenses.

Mr. Teoh Han Boon, Managing Director of Camaroe Berhad, said, "The launch of our prospectus is a major milestone in Camaroe's growth journey. From an aquaculture farm to becoming an integrated black tiger prawn supplier exporting across Asia-Pacific, we've built a resilient, scalable business with strong fundamentals. This IPO will provide the capital necessary to modernise our downstream infrastructure, expand sustainable practices, and strengthen our research and development capabilities in aquaculture. We are excited to unlock the next phase of growth and further position Camaroe as a trusted regional prawn brand."

Mr Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd, remarked, "Camaroe's journey from traditional prawn farming to a fully integrated aquaculture group reflects its ability to scale, adapt and innovate within a competitive industry. With a strong operational footprint, established international customer base, and clear expansion plans, the Group is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for black tiger prawns, particularly in export markets. We believe this IPO will catalyse long-term growth and strategic transformation for Camaroe."

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

ABOUT CAMAROE BERHAD

Camaroe Berhad ("Camaroe" or the "Group") is principally involved in the farming, processing, and sale of black tiger prawns. The Group operates multiple aquaculture farms across Malaysia, including Tanjung Karang, Penor, and Marang, and processes its harvests at its Kapar Processing Facility. Camaroe's products include live and frozen black tiger prawns; both head-on shell-on and peeled, which are supplied to both local seafood wholesalers and overseas importers in key Asia-Pacific markets such as China, South Korea and Taiwan. Over the years, the Group has developed into a vertically integrated aquaculture player with a strong focus on operational efficiency, biosecurity, and sustainable farming practices. With strategic plans to expand capacity and introduce a biotechnology department to enhance farming innovation, Camaroe is committed to delivering high-quality prawn products while supporting long-term industry growth and export competitiveness.

For more information, visit https://www.camaroe.com.my/

