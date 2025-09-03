Webtel.mobi (Holdings) Limited: Webtel.mobi prepares to recommence global operations. Starts media campaign with Oasis Tickets Competitions

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
03.09.2025 11:58 Uhr
LONDON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After completing the upgrade of its AI-Powered "All Transactions" Facilities, Global Specialized Mobile Provider Webtel.mobi ("WM") is starting its media campaign while it completes its final UI improvement.

WM is kicking off its media campaign by running three competitions for entrants to win pairs of tickets to the final Oasis Concert at London's Wembley Stadium on the 28th of September 2025.

Hosted on the established Competitions platform Raffall, the three Oasis ticket competitions are for a Diamond Hospitality pair of tickets, and two Standing pairs of tickets, at the sold-out final performance.

The decision to have the Competitions hosted on Raffall was to keep an arms-length between WM and the professional tasks of Competition hosting, draws and winner-selection. WM's view was that these aspects were best managed by a reputable sector expert entity in those fields, on its reliable platform.

WM's UI upgrade - designed to better suit a retail market as opposed to its specialized entities market - is scheduled to complete in October, at which time it will recommence its "All Transactions" activities worldwide, from its unitary global platform.

The Oasis competitions are running on the Raffall platform from 01 September, with the winners' draws taking place on 25 September 2025.

Webtel.mobi:
https://webtel.mobi

Contact:
competitions@webtel.mobi

Competition details:

  • Oasis Concert Diamond Hospitality Experience competition
    https://raffall.com/395804/enter-raffle-to-win-oasis-final-concert-diamond-hospitality-tickets-hosted-by-webtelmobi (https://raffall.com/395804/enter-raffle-to-win-oasis-final-concert-diamond-hospitality-tickets-hosted-by-webtelmobi)
  • Oasis Concert Standing Tickets competition 1
    https://raffall.com/395837/enter-raffle-to-win-2-tickets-to-final-oasis-concert-floor-standing-hosted-by-webtelmobi (https://raffall.com/395837/enter-raffle-to-win-2-tickets-to-final-oasis-concert-floor-standing-hosted-by-webtelmobi)
  • Oasis Concert Standing Tickets competition 2
    https://raffall.com/395824/enter-raffle-to-win-oasis-final-concert-2-standing-tickets-hosted-by-webtelmobi (https://raffall.com/395824/enter-raffle-to-win-oasis-final-concert-2-standing-tickets-hosted-by-webtelmobi)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e2d7a09-c01e-4ce1-a40d-e5e98f7fd7fd


