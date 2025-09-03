PlatformPay.io to Lead TTMeetup in Budapest & Bucharest

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Budapest & Bucharest - Fall 2025 - PlatformPay.io is excited to announce that Michael Maurer, Head of Business Development, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies at the upcoming TTMeetup events in Budapest (September 3) and Bucharest (September 8).

Platformpay.io x TTMeetup



At Budapest's Continental Citygolf Club on September 3rd, Michael will lead the day's sessions-from networking to expert talks-before delivering his keynote, "Getting Rich with Rebills." The session will dive into how recurring billing drives sustainable growth in affiliate marketing and e-commerce, a topic that aligns directly with PlatformPay.io's mission of helping businesses build lasting subscription revenue models.

Then, in Bucharest at Sala Luceafarul on September 8th, Michael will take the stage once again. Branded the Traffic & Conversion Edition, this meetup focuses on media buyers, advertisers, affiliates, and e-commerce professionals-offering "real ad strategies, real growth, real connections" through targeted talks and collaborative networking.

July, Co-Founder of TTMeetup, shared:

"We're thrilled to have Michael leading TTMeetup this year. He brings exactly the kind of insight and experience our attendees are looking for-delivered with the energy and accessibility that make him a perfect MC."

Ilano, Co-Founder of TTMeetup, added:

"Our mission with TTMeetup is to create real conversations and actionable takeaways. PlatformPay.io's focus on recurring revenue and compliance fits perfectly with that vision. Michael's talk on rebills will be clear, relevant, and packed with strategies that anyone in this space can put to work immediately."

TTMeetup has quickly become one of the most talked-about events in affiliate marketing, fintech, and digital business. By hosting in both Budapest and Bucharest, it connects two thriving regional communities and creates new opportunities for professionals to share knowledge across events.

For PlatformPay.io, Michael's role at TTMeetup isn't just about hosting or speaking. It's a chance to showcase our hands-on expertise in payments, compliance, and recurring revenue models-while engaging directly with the people driving digital growth across Europe.

SOURCE: PlatformPay.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/platformpay.io-to-lead-ttmeetup-in-budapest-and-bucharest-1066576