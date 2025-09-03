Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 12:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PlatformPay.io to Lead TTMeetup in Budapest & Bucharest

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Budapest & Bucharest - Fall 2025 - PlatformPay.io is excited to announce that Michael Maurer, Head of Business Development, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies at the upcoming TTMeetup events in Budapest (September 3) and Bucharest (September 8).

Platformpay.io x TTMeetup

Platformpay.io x TTMeetup

At Budapest's Continental Citygolf Club on September 3rd, Michael will lead the day's sessions-from networking to expert talks-before delivering his keynote, "Getting Rich with Rebills." The session will dive into how recurring billing drives sustainable growth in affiliate marketing and e-commerce, a topic that aligns directly with PlatformPay.io's mission of helping businesses build lasting subscription revenue models.

Then, in Bucharest at Sala Luceafarul on September 8th, Michael will take the stage once again. Branded the Traffic & Conversion Edition, this meetup focuses on media buyers, advertisers, affiliates, and e-commerce professionals-offering "real ad strategies, real growth, real connections" through targeted talks and collaborative networking.

July, Co-Founder of TTMeetup, shared:

"We're thrilled to have Michael leading TTMeetup this year. He brings exactly the kind of insight and experience our attendees are looking for-delivered with the energy and accessibility that make him a perfect MC."

Ilano, Co-Founder of TTMeetup, added:

"Our mission with TTMeetup is to create real conversations and actionable takeaways. PlatformPay.io's focus on recurring revenue and compliance fits perfectly with that vision. Michael's talk on rebills will be clear, relevant, and packed with strategies that anyone in this space can put to work immediately."

TTMeetup has quickly become one of the most talked-about events in affiliate marketing, fintech, and digital business. By hosting in both Budapest and Bucharest, it connects two thriving regional communities and creates new opportunities for professionals to share knowledge across events.

For PlatformPay.io, Michael's role at TTMeetup isn't just about hosting or speaking. It's a chance to showcase our hands-on expertise in payments, compliance, and recurring revenue models-while engaging directly with the people driving digital growth across Europe.

Contact Information

Platform Pay.io
Public Relations
info@platformpay.io
+1 (855) 630-3452

.

SOURCE: PlatformPay.io



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/platformpay.io-to-lead-ttmeetup-in-budapest-and-bucharest-1066576

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.