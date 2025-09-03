MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Celebrates Expansion of kathy ireland Laundry in Over 100 Markets Nationwide

On-demand laundry program surges in adoption with live app, technology-driven laundromat support, and dedicated marketing expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:MSCH), a leading global provider of IP and brand licensing, today announced that kathy ireland® Laundry has achieved a significant milestone with licenses now secured in more than 100 markets across the United States. Since its introduction, the on-demand laundry program has grown at a remarkable pace, delivering convenience to customers while transforming the laundromat industry with technology-driven solutions.

Through its mobile app, customers are able to schedule pick-up and delivery services quickly and easily. Licensed laundromats are equipped with state-of-the-art software to track orders in real time, process payments securely, and manage operations more efficiently. To help partners thrive, each licensed laundromat is also supported by a dedicated marketing representative focused on customer acquisition. Target markets extend beyond residential customers to include commercial accounts such as universities, apartment complexes, multi-family housing, and Airbnbs, reflecting the program's strength in high-demand sectors.

This milestone comes amid rapid expansion in the global on-demand laundry services market, projected to grow from $30 billion in 2024 to more than $100 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of over 35 percent according to industry sources. In the U.S., consumer demand is fueled by a preference for convenience, the growing adoption of technology in the laundromat sector, and the rise of e-commerce-style services. Leveraging the global recognition of Kathy Ireland® and a technology-first approach, the company expects kathy ireland® Laundry to continue building significant market share in the years ahead.

Marc McNamara, President of kathy ireland® Laundry, commented, "Crossing the milestone of 100 licensed markets nationwide is a tremendous achievement, and it reflects the incredible work of our team and the commitment of laundromat owners across the country. We are excited to continue expanding and ensuring that our partners have the expertise and support they need to deliver premium services to customers everywhere."

"Laundry is a universal need, and reaching this milestone is a powerful example of how innovation and trusted service can change everyday life," says Kathy Ireland, named one of the most powerful women in licensing by License Global. "Partnering with laundromat owners nationwide allows us to empower independent businesses, while offering customers the convenience they deserve. We are grateful to Marc, John, and the extraordinary team leading this effort, and share in the excitement of seeing kathy ireland® Laundry continue to grow as a trusted household service across America."

John Bellave, CEO of Advanced Licensing, added, "Achieving more than 100 markets in such a short time shows how much the industry needed this solution. Owners don't have to hire additional staff or take on extra liability. For an affordable license fee, we provide the technology, systems, and support to make it happen. The laundromat industry is evolving rapidly into a technology-driven business, and those who adapt will capture the most market share. It's been exciting to watch the momentum Marc and his team have created."

Built on one of the most trusted and recognized consumer lifestyle brands in the world, kathy ireland® Laundry allows laundromat operators to supercharge their business without adding overhead, while securing protected territories through an affordable license fee. The initiative underscores MSCH's commitment to delivering innovative, consumer-driven solutions and reflects its vision of preparing partners for the future of a technology-driven industry.

For more information, please visit www.kathyirelandlaundry.info.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Logistics, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce, the recently launched Perfect 10® mattress & furniture brand in partnership with Bo Derek, as well as sustainable building and wellness ventures through MSC Wellness Builders.

Industry Contact:

info@msch.com

Media Contact:

Rona Menashe | Guttman Associates

Email: Rona@guttmanpr.com | Phone: (310) 246-4600

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events and performance and are based on assumptions and expectations subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors, including changes in market conditions, consumer demand, competition, economic trends, regulatory developments, and the availability of capital. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mainstreetchamber-holdings-inc.-celebrates-expansion-of-kathy-ir-1068001