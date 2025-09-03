The fifth round of Malaysia's large-scale solar programme has approved 13 projects with a total capacity of 1,975 MW. Among them is a 200 MW floating solar project, one the country's largest to date.The government of Malaysia has given the green light to 13 large-scale solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 1,975 MW. The approvals conclude the fifth bidding round of the country's large-scale solar programme, which opened for applications in January. Aiming to procure 2 GW, the bidding round received 37 applications across two bid packages for a total capacity in excess of 4 GW, according ...

