Launch Expands TMT's Product Suite, Unifying Collaboration across Finance, Operations, Content, and Sales

TMT Insights, a recognized leader in professional services and software development for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, today announced the launch of Focus, a purpose-built platform to empower content sales, programming, finance, and operations teams bringing enhanced visibility, control, and efficiency across the upstream media supply chain. Its intuitive interface bridges strategic planning and operational execution, accelerating time to market and empowering teams to deliver the right content to the right audiences-at scale.

Focus is the latest addition to TMT's expanding suite of enterprise media solutions and serves as a stand-alone platform as well as a powerful companion to Polaris, the company's flagship solution for order and operational management. Together, Focus and Polaris offer a comprehensive solution that spans the entire media lifecycle encompassing sales and content curation, avail generation, financial management, ingest production management, through localization and fulfillment delivering a single pane of glass that streamlines workflows and enhances operational visibility across the global media supply chain.

As the global leader in anime content, streaming, and fandom, Crunchyroll will leverage Focus to enhance cross-functional collaboration among Programming, Content Operations, and Distribution. The software solution strengthens communication and alignment across these groups, increasing opportunities to streamline the content supply chain.

"Focus gives our teams real-time visibility across our entire content library by analyzing programming strategy and aligning it with inventory availability. This drives our localization planning, informs the overall content delivery process, and optimizes operational costs enabling faster, smarter decisions," said Gianfranco Cordara, SVP of Business Transformation and Operations at Crunchyroll. "As we continue to grow globally, having this depth of insight and automation is essential to effectively reach our fans and support dynamic regional strategies."

By centralizing data on content availability, localized assets, and readiness, Focus provides a solution that Crunchyroll can utilize to efficiently align content with regional demand.

"Focus was built to close the critical gaps between complex demand signaling and frictionless fulfillment. Empowering all the key constituents across sales, programming, finance and operations-bringing transparency and alignment to every stage of a modern media supply chain," said Andy Shenkler, CEO of TMT Insights. "By bridging upstream deal-making with downstream execution, Focus-together with Polaris-empowers global content teams to deliver content faster, more efficiently, and at scale."

While Focus and Polaris can be deployed independently, together they offer a fully integrated solution that spans the entire media supply chain-from upstream content planning and curation to downstream production, localization, and fulfillment. Both platforms are available with flexible ownership models, supporting today's complex business needs by offering options that align with capital or operational expenditure strategies, as well as accommodating diverse hosting and deployment preferences.

About TMT Insights

TMT Insights is a professional services and software development company specializing in the media and entertainment industry. Founded in 2020, TMT offers end-to-end services with deep domain expertise, delivering leading capabilities in digital media supply chain, business process transformation, and system integration including cloud technology optimization, to global brands. In addition, TMT offers two powerful companion software platforms, Focus and Polaris, designed to enhance the entire media lifecycle from sales and demand planning through content creation, management, and distribution. TMT embraces the power of collaboration, working with partners to combine guidance with action to accelerate transformations, helping companies bridge sales, operations, technology, and finance. TMT's approach to modernizing digital supply chains ensures transparency, consistency, and collaboration across increasingly complex ecosystems. www.tmtinsights.com

