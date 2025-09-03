Prominent heart failure cardiologist Dr. William Abraham to play pivotal role in the advancement of the Carillon Mitral Contour System® to heart failure patients with FMR.

Cardiac Dimensions®, a leader in transcatheter therapies for heart failure, announced today the appointment of William T. Abraham, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. A globally recognized expert in heart failure and device-based therapies, Dr. Abraham will help lead the company's clinical and regulatory strategies as it advances toward U.S. regulatory approval and continues to expand European commercial sales of the Carillon Mitral Contour System®.

Dr. William T. Abraham, Chief Medical Officer at Cardiac Dimensions

Dr. Abraham most recently served as the Chief Medical Officer at V-Wave Ltd., where he led the U.S. pivotal trial and played a key role in advancing the company's transcatheter interatrial shunt therapy, culminating in a significant heart failure-focused acquisition by Johnson Johnson. Dr. Abraham is a College of Medicine Distinguished Professor at The Ohio State University, where he was the Director of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine for more than 15 years, and has published over 650 peer-reviewed papers. He is internationally known for his leadership in advancing heart failure treatments, including cardiac resynchronization therapy, remote hemodynamic monitoring, and transcatheter valve repair. Dr. Abraham has also served as national or global principal investigator on more than 50 multicenter trials, including important trials within the mitral valve space.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Abraham to the Cardiac Dimensions leadership team," said Rick Wypych, President and CEO of Cardiac Dimensions. "Bill's impact on the heart failure field is unmatched. His input and influence on the Carillon therapy will help drive the success and adoption of this much-needed therapy. In addition, his experience with large-scale clinical trials and regulatory pathways will be instrumental to the completion of our pivotal U.S. landmark study The EMPOWER Trial."

"I've spent my career working to bring novel and impactful therapies to people living with heart failure," said Dr. Abraham. "What drew me to Cardiac Dimensions is the Carillon therapy's unique position in the heart failure treatment paradigm. It offers a physiologically elegant approach to reducing mitral regurgitation, preserving future treatment options, and modifying the disease process itself. I'm particularly encouraged by the consistent data showing favorable atrial and ventricular remodeling, symptom improvement, and a excellent safety profile even in patients with proportionate MR who are often excluded from other therapies."

The Carillon Mitral Contour System has received CE Mark and is available for sale in Europe and other countries that recognize CE Mark.

About the Carillon Mitral Contour System

The Carillon Mitral Contour System is a minimally invasive device designed to treat heart failure patients with functional mitral regurgitation by reshaping the mitral valve apparatus via the coronary sinus. It is commercially available in Europe, as well as other countries, and is currently being studied in the U.S. pivotal EMPOWER Trial.

About the EMPOWER Trial

The EMPOWER Trial is a prospective, randomized, sham-controlled pivotal study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the Carillon Mitral Contour System® in heart failure patients with mild to severe functional mitral regurgitation. Designed to enroll up to 300 patients across leading U.S. and international centers, the trial aims to support FDA approval by demonstrating the Carillon therapy's potential to improve symptoms, cardiac structure, and long-term outcomes in a broad heart failure population.

About Cardiac Dimensions

Cardiac Dimensions is committed to addressing the rapidly growing patient population suffering from heart failure with functional mitral regurgitation. With decades of clinical experience and thousands of patients treated worldwide, the company's Carillon device is uniquely positioned as a durable therapy designed to treat early and late-stage patients, improve symptoms and reverse disease progression. Learn more at www.cardiacdimensions.com.

CAUTION: In the United States, the Carillon System is an investigational device, limited by federal law to investigational use.

