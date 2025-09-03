New generative AI-based system dramatically slashes threat response times for customers from hours to minutes

watchTowr, the leader in Preemptive Exposure Management, today announced a material reduction in its Rapid Reaction time to protect customers from new vulnerabilities, from hours to minutes. With threat actors weaponizing emerging in-the-wild vulnerabilities in as little as four hours, the new AI-driven Rapid Reaction capability significantly widens the advantage that watchTowr provides its customers.

Backed by the company's world-class research, the watchTowr Platform is the fastest at finding and reproducing emerging vulnerabilities and building safe mechanisms to identify exploitable systems for its customers. This is of critical importance because sophisticated cyber attackers, ransomware gangs, and advanced persistent threats (APTs) are incentivized to compromise networks well before organizations can react. The new AI-driven capabilities dramatically accelerate watchTowr's Rapid Reaction process, enabling it to turn raw threat intelligence into actionable insights about new threats within minutes.

"Every time we enable our clients to remediate emerging, high-impact vulnerabilities before they are exploited in the wild, that is a breach that is prevented," said Benjamin Harris, founder and CEO at watchTowr. "Large organizations must identify if they are affected by emerging threats much faster than attackers begin exploiting them. This is what we've always done, given our full visibility, massive testing apparatus, and world-class R&D. Because every minute counts, we're now using AI to dramatically accelerate the speed of our Rapid Reaction capability by orders of magnitude."

The watchTowr AI-driven Rapid Reaction capability reinvents. Borrowed from the detection and response world of threat hunting, watchTowr's Rapid Reaction incorporates hunts to enable organizations to determine their exposure to an emerging threat before in-the-wild exploitation, react with precision with proven exploitability, and pinpoint affected systems, business units, and assets. watchTowr is the first to leverage AI in this way to inform customers if they are affected by emerging threats based on active testing and active intelligence fueled by watchTowr's Proactive Threat Intelligence capabilities.

The introduction of the AI-driven rapid reaction capability closely follows the launch of the watchTowr Preemptive Exposure Management solution. Built for Fortune 500 companies and critical infrastructure providers, the platform merges watchTowr's Proactive Threat Intelligence capabilities with its proven External Attack Surface Management technology into a unified, AI-powered platform that autonomously provides security teams with the speed, confidence, and precision needed to move faster than attackers.

The watchTowr AI-driven Rapid Reaction capability is available to all watchTowr customers immediately. To take the first step in continuously discovering weaknesses in your attack surface, visit https://watchtowr.com/.

About watchTowr

watchTowr is the Preemptive Exposure Management capability trusted by Fortune 500 companies and critical infrastructure providers. By combining proactive threat intelligence, real attacker telemetry, and automated red teaming, watchTowr continuously identifies and validates real exposure so security teams can outrun real-world threats. When exploitation happens in hours, watchTowr delivers what no one else can: time to respond. Follow the company on LinkedIn and X. To learn more about watchTowr, visit https://watchtowr.com/.

