The Multi-Award Winning Artist Joins WHOOP as an Investor and Brand Partner to Champion Human Performance.

WHOOP, the human performance company, is proud to announce a new partnership with award-winning singer-songwriter and global music sensation Niall Horan. In addition to joining WHOOP as a brand ambassador, Horan has also invested in the company, aligning with its mission to unlock human potential through personalized health and performance insights.

WHOOP Announces Partnership with Global Music Icon Niall Horan

As an artist who balances intense touring schedules, demanding performance routines, and an active lifestyle, Horan has long prioritized his physical and mental wellbeing. His personal commitment to health and recovery made WHOOP a natural fit.

"Niall's been a WHOOP member for years, and we're proud to officially welcome him to the WHOOP team," said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. "He's living proof that the world's top performers don't all wear jerseys. His schedule late nights, adrenaline spikes, relentless travel would break most people. WHOOP has helped him recover faster and show up stronger night after night. I'm excited to work with Niall to bring that same edge to more people around the world."

This announcement comes as WHOOP observes members worldwide logging Stage Performance as an activity in the WHOOP app. When Stage Performance is tracked, members often reach Zone 4 and 5, the highest intensity heart rate zones. Spending time in these zones pushes the heart, lungs, and muscles to adapt to increased exertion. Given the intensity, it's crucial for performers like Niall to understand the extent of their exertion, as this information plays a key role in recovery, sleep, and ensuring they can perform at their best in the next show.

"I've been using WHOOP for a while now, and it's completely changed the way I understand my body- whether I'm on stage, in the studio, or just taking care of myself day to day," said Niall Horan. "I'm thrilled to join the WHOOP team as both a partner and investor to help more people take control of their health and perform at their best."

Through this partnership, WHOOP and Horan will collaborate on exclusive content, brand campaigns, and community engagement initiatives focused on promoting recovery, sleep, and overall well-being. Fans can also expect special member activations and behind-the-scenes insights into how Horan integrates WHOOP into his routine on and off tour.

The partnership represents the continued commitment from WHOOP to work with culturally influential figures who exemplify the importance of data-driven wellness.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG offer groundbreaking health innovations, including cardiovascular health features; Healthspan which quantifies Pace of Aging and provides members with their WHOOP Age; and first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights. WHOOP is the perfect health companion for anyone looking to optimize their health and performance. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. WHOOP is available to ship in 56 markets worldwide and the WHOOP app is available in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish (Latin America). WHOOP can be purchased on Amazon across the U.S., U.K., and Australia, as well as Best Buy (U.S.) Dick's Sporting Goods (U.S.), Flipkart (India) and Virgin Megastore (GCC), and more.

To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

