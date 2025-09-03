Bybit CEO Ben Zhou Strengthens Indonesia Focus at Coinfest Asia 2025 and Co-Hosts Strategic Event with Tether to Explore the Future of Crypto in Southeast Asia

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, strengthened its presence in Southeast Asia at Coinfest Asia 2025, with Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO at Bybit taking center stage in a fireside chat and co-hosting an exclusive partner event with Tether APAC. The events underscored Bybit's commitment to driving crypto adoption in Indonesia, one of the world's most dynamic digital asset markets.

Ben Zhou at Coinfest Asia: Fireside Insights on Adoption and the Future of Crypto

Zhou joined Steven Suhadi, Co-founder of Coinfest Asia and founder of Indonesia Crypto Network, for a fireside chat that explored Indonesia's pivotal role in global crypto adoption.

Zhou praised Indonesia's rapid embrace of digital assets, particularly among the youth, describing the country as one of the most dynamic and promising crypto markets in the world. He emphasized that regulatory clarity is key to sustaining this momentum.

"Indonesia shows how education, youth participation, and progressive regulation can combine to build a thriving crypto ecosystem. Bybit is here to support this journey with secure, transparent, and innovative trading experiences," said Zhou.

The discussion also touched on the growing trend of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Total Value Locked (TVL) in tokenized assets reached $65 billion in 2025, marking a massive increase from previous years. Zhou highlighted that real-world application has become a new focus for Bybit, moving beyond pure speculation toward meaningful use cases such as asset tokenization and ecosystem building. While optimistic about the potential, Zhou cautioned that successful implementation will require time and careful planning, underscoring the need to align innovation with regulatory clarity.

Bybit x Tether: After Sunset Side Event in Bali

Alongside the main conference, Bybit partnered with Tether APAC to host "After Sunset", an exclusive gathering, which brought together Bybit VIPs, Indonesian regulatory representatives, and key opinion leaders (KOLs), for an evening of dialogue on advancing adoption in Indonesia.

During his opening remarks, Zhou reflected on Indonesia's rapid growth in crypto participation and the government's supportive role:

"Regulation is not a hurdle, but a foundation for sustainable growth. The financial regulators have provided much-needed clarity and infrastructure for the industry. This model sets an example for the global crypto economy," Zhou stated.

Joining Zhou, Eddy Christian Ng, Tether's APAC representative, highlighted the role of stablecoins in enabling access and financial inclusivity in emerging markets. He also reaffirmed Tether's close collaboration with Bybit in advancing digital assets education and adoption.

Moderated by Robert Harianto, the evening featured a panel discussion titled "The Bull Market and The Future of Crypto in Asia: What's Coming from Bybit and Tether", with Zhou, Ng, and Lawrence Samantha, Co-founder and CEO of NOBI Group, which is also Bybit's local partner in Indonesia. The fireside chat explored themes of trust, education, and partnership as cornerstones of Indonesia's crypto future.

