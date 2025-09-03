Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
03.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
KuCoin Presents KuMining: Embodying "Simple Mining, Smart Gains" for Effortless Crypto Accumulation

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce the launch of KuMining, an innovative cloud mining brand incubated by KuCoin. Positioned as a next-generation platform under the banner "Simple Mining, Smart Gains," KuMining is committed to democratizing industrial-scale mining, delivering transparent, cost-effective, and accessible solutions to users of all experience levels. This initiative provides direct access to authentic, industrial-grade hashrate for Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE), with merged mining capabilities for Litecoin (LTC), sourced from leading industry partners.


This collaborative venture integrates KuCoin as the premier exchange platform, alongside world-class partners specializing in the manufacturing of PoW mining machines and experts in mining operations and energy optimization. Together, they form a comprehensive ecosystem spanning upstream manufacturing, distribution, and operational expertise. This yields key benefits for retail users, including transparent pricing without intermediary markups and direct supply chain efficiencies. By decentralizing hashrate from institutional control back to the community, KuMining offers the industry's simplest method of mining, enabling equitable engagement in cryptocurrency's core infrastructure.

KuMining's robust infrastructure includes 300 MW to 2 GW in verifiable global power resources, ensuring immediate activation and seamless operations. It initially features over 10 EH/s (equivalent to 10,000 PH/s or 10,000,000 TH/s) in real-time BTC hashrate and 200 TH/s for DOGE/LTC-representing approximately 10% of the Dogecoin network-with auditable data and public monitoring for reliable fulfillment. These figures continue to grow, as the platform expands monthly with thousands of state-of-the-art water-cooled machines.

"We are immensely proud to introduce KuMining, a platform that equalizes opportunities in cryptocurrency mining," said Jolie Du, Chief Operating Officer of KuMining. "Users can rent genuine hashrate from professional facilities, with daily yields automatically credited, eliminating hardware acquisition, energy management, and maintenance complexities. This low-barrier approach suits those seeking stable participation without technical resources, fostering sustainable wealth."

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, added: "KuMining's incubation reaffirms our community commitment, advancing 'crypto for good' by bringing hashrate back to retail investors at competitive costs. By decentralizing mining power to real users, it builds an inclusive Web3 where assets can accumulate passively."

The product will be available for purchase beginning September 16, offering users the ability to generate consistent outputs, manage risks, and dollar-cost average into crypto assets without direct exposure to market volatility.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global cryptocurrency platform serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin is ISO 27001:2022 certified and committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

About KuMining

KuMining is a next-generation cloud mining platform, jointly launched by KuCoin and leading global mining partners. It provides retail and institutional users direct access to real, verifiable hashrate backed by top-tier facilities worldwide. Integrated with KuCoin's ecosystem, KuMining enables seamless settlement, enhanced rewards through KCS, and greater participation in crypto's core infrastructure.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762383/image_5002362_36183188.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-presents-kumining-embodying-simple-mining-smart-gains-for-effortless-crypto-accumulation-302544747.html

