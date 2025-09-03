G-Mana and VisualOn Launch Interactive SSAI for OTT & CTV, Unlocking New Revenue Opportunities

Integration pairs VisualOn's player technology with G-Mana's SSAI and G-Mana Ad Solutions to deliver interactive formats, real-time transparency, and higher yield across platforms.
TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Mana (IBC booth 5.B19), a pioneer in ad-tech innovation for OTT and CTV, today announced a joint solution with VisualOn (IBC booth 5.A55), a leading provider of premium video playback technologies, that brings interactive, server-side ad insertion (SSAI) to market across devices and platforms. The collaboration couples VisualOn's player-side Adflow integration with G-Mana's SSAI platform and G-Mana Ad Solutions, the company's monetization business unit-enabling premium publishers and FAST channels to deploy high-impact interactive ad formats with broadcast-grade reliability and programmatic scale.
The new solution supports overlays, L-shapes, picture-in-picture, underlays, and sponsorships-stitched server-side for a smooth, buffer-free experience-while G-Mana Ad Solutions optimizes fill, pricing, and yield across direct and programmatic demand.
"Interactive SSAI turns passive ad breaks into two-way, screen-native experiences-without compromising stream quality," said Eran Yahalomi, CEO, G-Mana. "Together with VisualOn, we've made it turnkey for broadcasters, sports streamers, and FAST operators to grow revenue, improve viewer experience, and gain real-time transparency-all in one workflow."
"Publishers want interactivity without trade-offs," said Yang Cai, CEO and President, VisualOn. "Our integration with G-Mana's SSAI gives customers a single, scalable pathway to deploy interactive ad formats at the quality levels audiences expect from premium streaming."
How It Works
- Player-ready by VisualOn: VisualOn's Adflow playback integration ensures accurate ad signaling, interactivity, and measurement on the client-so interactive formats render consistently across target devices.
- Seamless SSAI by G-Mana: G-Mana detects ad markers, transcodes creative, fetches demand in real time, and stitches ads into HLS/DASH manifests-maintaining broadcast-quality delivery and rule compliance.
- Monetization by G-Mana Ad Solutions: The G-Mana Ad Solutions unit orchestrates business rules, sponsorships, and programmatic demand to maximize eCPM and ad break monetization while honoring brand safety, targeting, and frequency goals.
What Customers Get
- Revenue lift: High-impact formats and smarter break management to capture incremental ARPU from existing inventory.
- Viewer-first delivery: Server-stitched ads preserve stream continuity; interactive layers align with content to sustain engagement
- Transparency & control: Real-time analytics illuminate ad performance and viewer behavior across SSAI and player events.
- Faster time to value: Streamlined deployment-no player rewrites or SDK sprawl; cloud-driven workflows minimize integration burden.
Built for Today's OTT Realities
The joint solution addresses industry pain points-transparency gaps, complex deployments, limited ad format variety, and suboptimal break management-by unifying SSAI, interactive formats, and monetization. It's designed for traditional broadcasters, FAST channels, live sports and events, operators/telcos, OTT platforms, and OTT tech integrators.
Availability
The G-Mana × VisualOn interactive SSAI solution is available today for select partners, with broader availability rolling out this quarter. To request a demo or integration guide, contact info@g-mana.com. Visit VisualOn at IBC booth 5.A55 for a hands-on demo of the interactive SSAI solution.
About G-Mana
G-Mana is an ad-tech innovator for OTT. The company's next-generation SSAI platform delivers targeted, data-driven ad experiences with marker detection, ad fetching, and manifest manipulation-backed by comprehensive analytics for transparency and control. G-Mana's Ad Suite includes high-impact, interactive formats, while G-Mana Ad Solutions provides flexible monetization spanning CPM-based impression fulfillment, sponsorship licenses, customized pricing, and revenue-sharing-with no integration fee.
About VisualOn
VisualOn is a video technology company focused on premium playback experiences across devices and platforms. VisualOn's player-side integrations and enhancement technologies help service providers deliver reliable, feature-rich streaming at scale. Learn more at www.visualon.com
