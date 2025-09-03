Filter Bag Market worth $3.63 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Filter Bag Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 2.82 billion in 2025 to USD 3.63 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The Filter Bag Market is constantly growing due to the increasing focus on industrial emission control, workplace safety, and environmental sustainability. Additionally, the rising expansion of various sectors, such as cement, power generation, mining, and chemicals, is expected to drive the market. This development is also encouraged by the growing enforcement of stringent air quality regulations, the push toward decarbonization goals, and the need for cost-effective and efficient filtration solutions. Advancements in filter media technologies, including nanofibers, PTFE membranes, and high-temperature fabrics, have become vital as industries face pressure to reduce particulate emissions, improve energy efficiency, and extend the lifecycle of filtration systems. The deployment of modern baghouse systems equipped with pulse jet cleaning, IoT-enabled monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities helps industries optimize operations, reduce downtime, and achieve compliance with emission standards at lower costs. In developed countries, modernizing industrial facilities and retrofitting traditional baghouse systems contribute to the adoption of advanced filter bags. In emerging markets, rapid industrialization, urban air pollution concerns, and government-sponsored environmental initiatives are catalyzing demand for high-performance filtration systems.

Browse 272 market data Tables and 69 Figures spread through 294 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Filter Bag Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139502740

Non-woven segment is expected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Non-woven is likely to be the fastest-growing segment in the Filter Bag Market with a CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its superior dust-holding capacity, energy efficiency, and longer service life than woven media. Non-woven filter bags are widely adopted in cement, power generation, mining, and chemicals industries, where high-performance filtration is critical for regulatory compliance and operational reliability. Their ability to handle fine particulates, support high air-to-cloth ratios, and reduce pressure drop makes them the preferred choice for modern baghouse systems. Leading industrial users increasingly shift toward non-woven media integrated with nanofiber coatings, PTFE membranes, and advanced chemical-resistant fabrics, ensuring better emission control and reduced maintenance costs. Such intelligent upgrades improve workplace air quality and align with global sustainability and decarbonization frameworks. Moreover, non-woven filter bags benefit from rapid technological innovation and government-backed pollution control mandates, making them the cornerstone of next-generation filtration systems.

Polypropylene segment is expected to capture the second-largest market share in 2030

Polypropylene will be the second-largest market share in the Filter Bag Market in 2030 due to its good chemical resistance, affordability, and versatility in various industrial applications. Polypropylene filter bags are especially popular when it comes to working with corrosive gases, humid conditions, and moderate temperature work up to 90-100°C. They find extensive application in the food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and water & wastewater treatment industries, where acids and alkalis are crucial. They are lightweight and resistant to biological attack and organic solvents, making them reliable under harsh industrial environments. Moreover, polypropylene filter bags are being developed with surface treatments and multilayer designs to enhance the efficiency of capturing particulates and increase their life. They are even more crucial with the increasing water filtration needs and greener industries. With the ongoing growth of industries in Asia Pacific and Latin America, the polypropylene segment is likely to be a solid market driver, with a balance between performance and pricing. Moreover, innovation over melt-blown and nonwoven polypropylene technology improves product flexibility in finer dust capture. Increasing investments in sustainable filtration solutions that can be recycled are also benefiting the segment, as they are becoming more relevant in global markets and are influenced by sustainability.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share during the forecast period in 2024

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the Filter Bag Market in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and strict environmental regulations across major economies such as China, India, and Japan. With expanding sectors, including cement, power generation, mining, steel, and chemicals, the demand for high-performance filter bags in emission control is witnessing strong growth. China continues to dominate the regional market due to its large-scale cement and coal-fired power industries, coupled with national-level policies aimed at reducing particulate matter emissions. India is also emerging as a high-growth market supported by government-led clean air initiatives and investments in industrial expansion.

Key Market Players

Eaton (Ireland), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (US) are major players in the Filter Bag Market. Their major strategies include acquisitions, product launches, agreements, partnerships, and expansions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139502740

Donaldson Company, Inc. (US)

Donaldson Company, Inc. is a global leader in filtration solutions, with filter bags forming a core part of its industrial dust collection portfolio. The company emphasizes advanced filter media engineered to withstand high particulate loads and harsh operating environments. Its innovations are directed toward extending filter bag life, reducing energy consumption in baghouse systems, and ensuring compliance with global emission standards. Its strength lies in its diversified end-user base, which serves the cement, mining, and power sectors and is supported by a strong aftermarket service network. The company's ongoing R&D in nanofiber technology and predictive maintenance tools positions it as a pioneer in performance-driven industrial filtration.

3M (US)

3M leverages its expertise in material science and innovation to deliver filter bags with superior dust capture efficiency, durability, and energy savings. The company's filter media solutions integrate advanced nonwoven technologies, PTFE coatings, and customizable designs for varied industries, such as chemicals, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals. It strongly emphasizes sustainable operations, aligning its products with global decarbonization goals and workplace air quality standards. The company's filtration portfolio benefits from cross-industry synergies across healthcare, industrial safety, and advanced materials, giving it a unique competitive edge.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Industrial Filtration Market

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market

Bag Filter Market

Get access to the latest updates on Filter Bag Companies and Filter Bag Industry

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/filter-bag-market-worth-3-63-billion-by-2030--marketsandmarkets-302544892.html