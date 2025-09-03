Surgical Robots Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical robots market is rapidly changing, as advanced technologies converge with the needs of contemporary healthcare. Surgical robots are rapidly gaining traction for their ability to improve surgical precision during difficult cases and overall reduce human error and disruption to patient anatomy.

SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Surgical Robots Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 9.23 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 25.28 Billion by the end of 2032. The increased prevalence of diseases and conditions such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, and urologic maladies creates an urgent need for better surgical solutions. Improvements in technology, including Artificial Intelligence integration, improved imaging, haptic feedback, and multi-arm robotic systems are improving precision and the outcomes in surgery.

Get a Free Sample Report - https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/surgical-robots-market

Surgical Robots Market Dynamics:

Some of the main drivers of the surgical robots market is the growing preference of minimally invasive surgeries to both patients and surgeons due to their decreased length of recovery, lower risk of complications, and shorter length of time spent in the hospital. Rising incidence of chronic disease coupled with an aging population is increasing the demand for novel surgical treatments with better precision and outcomes.

Advancements in technology including robot assisted laparoscopic systems, artificial intelligence, and haptic feedback are augmenting surgeon outcomes in both efficiency and precision of procedures. The broader adoption of surgical robots in developing countries along with growth capital from healthcare providers in developed countries and favorable reimbursement rates, are also increasing market growth. Additionally, the wide range of applications (including orthopedic, urologic, gynecologic, and cardiovascular) of surgical robots is seen to encourage further acceptance and use by hospitals and specialty clinics throughout the world.

Recent Developments in Surgical Robots Market

In August 2025, Crescent Energy announced an all-stock acquisition of Vital Energy valued at $3.1 billion, including debt.

In August 2025, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) announced an all-cash acquisition of JDE Peet's, a European coffee company, for $18 billion.

In August 2025, private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced it plans to buy Verint Systems, which offers an AI-powered customer engagement platform, for $2 billion. The acquisition continues the trend of private equity firms buying software companies despite economic uncertainty.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs - https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/surgical-robots-market

Major Challenges in Surgical Robots Industry

The surgical robots market also faces several restraints that could hinder its growth despite the level of technological advancement. The relatively high acquisition and maintenance costs of robotic systems can be considerable barriers to hospitals, especially in developing areas. The need for specialists training and the steep learning curve for surgeons can delay adoption.

Factors affecting clinical confidence such as potential failures of the technology or malfunction of the system can also limit adoption. Different regions have varying levels of regulatory approvals and/or compliance standards, which may contribute to delays in the introduction of new robotic systems. Limited insurance coverage and reimbursement for robot-assisted procedures in some countries has also led to slow adoption; furthermore, competition from the traditional minimally invasive surgical techniques continues to be a significant barrier.

Competitive Landscape:

The landscape for the surgical robots market is very competitive, with established leaders and new disruptors that continue to challenge the innovators. Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci system is the global leader in the robotic surgery space, but it increasing faces competition from many companies such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, and CMR Surgical with robotic platforms. Medtronic's Hugo system combines robotic capabilities with energy platforms for a complete surgical solution, while CMR Surgical's Versius system is modular technology for keyhole surgery.

The major players in the surgical robots industry include,

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Smith+Nephew

CMR Surgical

Asensus Surgical

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Renishaw plc

THINK Surgical

Siemens Healthineers

Karl Storz

Surgical Robots Market Segmental Analysis

Global surgical robots market is segmented into offering, application, end user and region. Based on offering, the market is segmented into instruments & accessories, robotic systems and services. Based on application, the market is segmented into general surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, microsurgery, otological surgery and other applications. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

By offering , robotic systems represent the largest share, as they are the foundation of surgical robotics and are the largest initial investment for healthcare facilities.

, robotic systems represent the largest share, as they are the foundation of surgical robotics and are the largest initial investment for healthcare facilities. By application , gynecological surgery represents the larger application segment due to the first use of robotic-assisted techniques in prostatectomies, hysterectomies, and other minimally invasive procedures.

, gynecological surgery represents the larger application segment due to the first use of robotic-assisted techniques in prostatectomies, hysterectomies, and other minimally invasive procedures. By end user, hospitals and clinics represent the larger end user segment, as they have the infrastructure, capital, and patient volumes needed to spend the high ultimate costs on robotic systems.

Read Surgical Robots Market Report Overview - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/surgical-robots-market

Regional Outlook

The surgical robots market is dominated by North America, with the United States in the lead. Growth in the segment can be attributed to several factors, including advanced healthcare infrastructure and the early adoption of robotic technologies for surgical procedures and a positively reinforced regulatory environment. The FDA's approvals for robotic systems for a wide variety of procedures have allowed for their quicker implementation in hospitals and surgical centers.

U.S. Leads Global Adoption of Surgical Robots

The United States stands as the epicenter of surgical robotics innovation and deployment. Favorable FDA approvals, strong R&D funding, and a mature healthcare infrastructure have positioned the U.S. as the global benchmark. Hospitals nationwide are integrating robotic systems into operating rooms, supported by public-private partnerships and academic collaborations.

The sheer amount of capital allocated to advancing research and development, as well as an acceptable reimbursement policy, allows the U.S. to maintain the highest adoption levels for minimally invasive and complex surgical procedures (CUS).

U.S. Healthcare Systems Embrace Robotic Precision

American hospitals and surgical centers are rapidly adopting robotic systems to enhance surgical accuracy, reduce recovery times, and minimize complications. The da Vinci Surgical System by Intuitive Surgical remains the market leader, but competition is heating up with platforms like Medtronic's Hugo and CMR Surgical's Versius gaining traction.

These systems are revolutionizing procedures across gynecology, orthopedics, urology, and cardiovascular surgery, offering surgeons enhanced control, real-time imaging, and haptic feedback.

The fastest growing region for surgical robots is the Asia-Pacific region, as several countries (China, India, Japan and South Korea) continue to increase their adoption of surgical robotics. The rapid development of healthcare and adoption of surgical robotics in Asia-Pacific is driven by rapid development to their healthcare infrastructure, increased investment, and government initiatives to support advanced surgical technologies to improve patient care.

Explore Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Sector:

Medical Device Cleaning Market - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-device-cleaning-market

- https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-device-cleaning-market Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/sacral-nerve-stimulation-sns-market

- https://www.skyquestt.com/report/sacral-nerve-stimulation-sns-market Wound Care Biologics Market - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/wound-care-biologics-market

- https://www.skyquestt.com/report/wound-care-biologics-market Medical Vacuum Systems Market - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-vacuum-systems-market

- https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-vacuum-systems-market Fertility Services Market - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/fertility-services-market

- https://www.skyquestt.com/report/fertility-services-market Cannula System Market - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/cannula-system-market

- https://www.skyquestt.com/report/cannula-system-market Medical Implants Market - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-implants-market

- https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-implants-market Endometrial Cancer Market - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/endometrial-cancer-market

- https://www.skyquestt.com/report/endometrial-cancer-market Interventional Oncology Market - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/interventional-oncology-market

- https://www.skyquestt.com/report/interventional-oncology-market Infusion Pump Market - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/infusion-pump-market

About SkyQuest Technology Consulting



SkyQuest Technology Consulting is a leading Strategy Consulting and Market Research firm, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and growth consulting services, trusted by CXOs from Fortune 500 Companies, Start-ups, and MSMEs. The company comprises a team of expert research analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports in our database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 40+ industries & sub industries across 25 major countries worldwide, serving global clients across diverse industries. The company specializes in delivering customized intelligence, data-driven insights, and strategic advisory services that enable businesses to stay competitive and make informed decisions in rapidly evolving industries.

Contact Us:

SkyQuest Technology Consulting

1 Apache Way, Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/surgical-robots-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-13-4-from-2025-to-2032--skyquest-technology-consulting-302544991.html