Stallergenes Greer, a global leader in allergy therapeutics, and Nuance Pharma, an innovation-focused biopharmaceutical company based in China, today announced they have entered into an exclusive long-term partnership agreement regarding the development and commercialisation of Actair, Stallergenes Greer's sublingual allergen immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet for the treatment of house dust mite (HDM) induced allergic rhinitis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903612776/en/

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Stallergenes Greer and Nuance Pharma will work together on the development and registration of Actair in China. Nuance Pharma would be responsible for the subsequent commercialisation of Actair® on the Chinese market.

"We are excited by the prospects of this strategic partnership for Actair in China. By leveraging Stallergenes Greer's strong heritage in respiratory allergen immunotherapy (AIT) and Nuance Pharma's proven expertise in market access as well as their established commercial platform in China, we aim to accelerate access to Actair for patients in need. This major step forward underscores Stallergenes Greer's determination to provide valuable evidence-based treatment options for individuals suffering from house-dust mite allergies. It also supports our broader ambition to expand the availability of our AIT treatments across more geographies, while unlocking the full potential of Actairstated Dr Andreas Amrein, CEO of Stallergenes Greer.

"Respiratory disease is among Nuance's core areas of focus, and we are actively building a franchise with innovative solutions. Actair is a perfect fit for our portfolio and strategy, as it represents a differentiated solution to address the medical needs in allergy. We look forward to a successful partnership with Stallergenes Greer, a leader in allergy therapeutics, on Actairand beyond, to bring innovative therapies to Chinese patients" stated Mark Lotter, CEO and founder of Nuance Pharma.

Nearly 18% of China's population suffers from HDM-induced allergic rhinitisi. Over the past five years, the number of AIT-treated patients posted double-digit growth, driven by the rising burden of HDM-induced respiratory allergies and thus highlighting the significant treatment gap. AIT has the potential to reach €1 billion within 10 years, making it the largest AIT market in the world.

Current Chinese guidelines and expert reviews recommend AIT as a first-line treatment for allergic rhinitis, particularly in moderate to severe cases. However, uptake remains limited by infrastructure and awareness hurdles. With the introduction of Actair, Stallergenes Greer's HDM tablet, more patients will gain access to a convenient treatment option, addressing the needs of those living with HDM-induced allergies.

Stallergenes Greer's SLIT tablet for HDM-induced allergic rhinitis is already commercialised in 21 countries and territories with more to follow under the brand names Actair, Orylmyte or Aitmyte

With this agreement, Stallergenes Greer continues to advance its mission of improving allergy care by making immunotherapy treatments accessible in new and high-need markets.

ABOUT ALLERGIC RHINITIS

Allergic rhinitis is a worldwide disease estimated to affect around 400 to 500 million peopleii,iii, who are at higher risk of developing rhinitis exacerbation and asthma than the general population. Allergic rhinitis can include symptoms such as sneezing, a runny or itchy nose, nasal congestion and watery or itchy eyes, among others. Symptoms may be severe and can worsen over time and have a significant impact on quality of life.

ABOUT NUANCE PHARMA

Nuance Pharma is an innovation focused biopharmaceutical company, with both late-stage clinical pipeline and commercial stage asset portfolio. Focusing on specialty care, Nuance has established a differentiated combination of commercialised assets and innovative pipeline across respiratory, pain management, emergency care and iron deficiency anemia. With the mission to address critical unmet medical needs in Asia Pacific, Nuance deploys the Dual Wheel model that develops a global leading innovative pipeline, while maintaining a self-sustainable commercial operation in both China and Asia as a region. For more information, please visit www.nuancepharma.com.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER INTERNATIONAL AG

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Supported by more than 100 years of expertise and innovation, our products are available for patients in over 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

