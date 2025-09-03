Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 12:18 Uhr
GEEKOM to Unveil World's Most Powerful AI Mini PC at IFA 2025

TAIPEI, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a world-renowned tech brand known as the Green Mini PC Global Leader, is set to make waves at IFA 2025 with a groundbreaking product launch and a showcase of its premium computing lineup.


With over two decades of expertise in the PC industry, GEEKOM has earned a stellar reputation among tech enthusiasts and professionals worldwide for its unwavering commitment to product excellence and consistently reliable after-sales support. 2025 marks GEEKOM's third consecutive year participating in IFA, one of the world's leading trade fairs for consumer and home electronics.

GEEKOM is set to livestream the highly anticipated launch of the A9 Mega, a groundbreaking AI PC poised to redefine local AI computing. Powered by the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395 processor with a staggering 120W TDP, the A9 Mega delivers an unprecedented 126 TOPS of AI performance, enabling ultra-fast, on-device processing that eliminates latency, enhances privacy, and reduces reliance on cloud infrastructure.

Designed for the most demanding AI workloads, edge computing, and real-time data analysis, the A9 MEGA features 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000MHz RAM and dual PCIe Gen4 SSD slots, offering blistering speed and massive bandwidth in a sleek, compact form factor. The A9 MEGA is now officially available on Kickstarter - grab yours at the lowest prices while supplies last! From generative AI applications to autonomous control systems, GEEKOM's flagship model empowers developers, researchers, and creators with desktop-class performance and unmatched responsiveness.

The global unveiling will be streamed live on GEEKOM's official YouTube channel, inviting tech fans around the globe to witness this milestone moment in real time.

In addition to the A9 Mega, GEEKOM will showcase its full lineup of premium mini PCs, which are known for their sleek design, energy efficiency, and enterprise-grade reliability. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore GEEKOM's brand-new laptop series, equipped with high-performance internals designed to meet the demands of professionals and creatives on the move.

GEEKOM's presence at IFA 2025 underscores its leadership in compact computing and its vision for a future where AI is accessible, powerful, and locally optimized. With innovation at its core, GEEKOM continues to push the boundaries of what mini PCs and laptops can achieve-delivering compact, high-performance solutions that redefine versatility in modern computing.

This year's IFA will be held in Berlin, Germany from Sept 5-9, 2025. You can Join GEEKOM at Hall 5.2b, Booth 161 to experience cutting-edge technology up close. Don't miss the A9 MEGA's exclusive Kickstarter campaign - secure your revolutionary AI PC at unbeatable early-bird pricing today!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756110/image_5019393_35116700.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekom-to-unveil-worlds-most-powerful-ai-mini-pc-at-ifa-2025-302537613.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
