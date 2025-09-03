Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
TAP AIR PORTUGAL'S NDC CONTENT NOW AVAILABLE ON TRAVELPORT+

TAP NDC Content Accessible on the Industry's Fastest Travel Retailing Platform

LANGLEY, United Kingdom, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, and TAP Air Portugal, the leading carrier of Portugal and STAR Alliance member, today announced that TAP's NDC content is now accessible for agency customers in 29 countries?including Portugal, United States, United Kingdom, and the majority of European Union countries?using Travelport+.


"Expanding travel agent access to our NDC content is a key element of our long-term business strategy of connecting Portugal to the world and the world to Portugal," said Justin Jovignot, Director of Commercial Strategy and Distribution for TAP. "We pride ourselves on service that is attentive to every passenger's needs and NDC content allows us to offer travelers the full range of our offerings so they can best personalize their TAP experience."

Agents using Travelport+ will now be able to view, shop, and compare the full range of TAP's available NDC fares, routes, services, and ancillaries in a single, seamless view. Travelport+ is the only modern retailing platform 100% focused on travel agents, rated easiest to use by travel agents and with industry-leading search speeds 23% faster at 0.84 seconds.

"Travelport and TAP Air Portugal have a longstanding partnership built on delivering value to our mutual customers, travel agents," said Chris Ramm, Vice President - EMEA, India & Global Sales Strategy, Air Partners at Travelport. "The integration of TAP's NDC content marks another significant milestone in strengthening that relationship.

"The addition of TAP to our growing list of airlines with NDC content available through Travelport+ reinforces our continuing commitment to travel agents and why we've recently been rated first in customer satisfaction by travel professionals1."

About Travelport

Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating in more than 165 countries around the world, Travelport is focused on driving innovation that simplifies the complex travel ecosystem.

About TAP Air Portugal

TAP is Portugal's leading airline and a member of Star Alliance since 2005. Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal has its hub in Lisbon, a privileged access platform in Europe, at the crossroads with Africa, North, Central, and South America.

TAP Air Portugal is the world's leading airline between Europe and Brazil. TAP offers more than 1 250 weekly flights to 85 cities, which includes seven airports in Portugal, 10 in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 12 in Africa and 42 in Europe (in addition to Portugal).

TAP has made a clear commitment to modernizing its fleet and offering the best product in the sector to its customers. The Portuguese airline operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with all of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A320neo, A321neo, A321LR, and A330neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express).

TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings in 2025 as the safest airline in Europe and the 11th safest in the world.

TAP Air Portugal has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

  • 1 In a recent independent global survey, undertaken by Dynata, with 1,289 travel industry users and decision makers from across the globe (EMEA, APAC and Americas), Travelport ranked #1 easiest to use by travel agents.

  • Travelport was ranked #1 for innovative technology in the Dynata survey. In the United States, Travelport ranked 11% higher than its competitors.

  • The company is also ranked #1 in Travel Agency Software by G2.com, based on user reviews and satisfaction scores, and honored with other G2 awards, including "Best Relationship," "Grid Leader," and "Users Love Us".

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481912/5489314/TRAVELPORT_LOGO_BLACK_CMYK_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tap-air-portugals-ndc-content-now-available-on-travelport-302545045.html

