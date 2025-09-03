DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Size to Reach USD 9.25 Billion with 6.1% CAGR by 2033, Report by DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global diabetic foot ulcers market size reached US$ 5.18 billion in 2023, with a rise to US$ 5.46 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$ 9.25 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

The global diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) treatment landscape is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing incidence of complications like neuropathy and poor circulation, and growing awareness around advanced wound care. As more patients face long-term risks associated with foot ulcers, demand for effective, patient-centric treatment options is on the rise. Innovations such as bioengineered skin substitutes, antimicrobial dressings, and negative pressure wound therapies are transforming clinical approaches and improving healing outcomes.

North America leads in DFU treatment adoption, supported by a high diabetic population, robust healthcare infrastructure, and increasing product launches. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by a rising diabetic population, healthcare investments, and expanding access to specialized wound care. With the aging global population and increasing focus on limb preservation and quality of life, diabetic foot ulcer management is becoming a critical priority in chronic disease care, ensuring continued growth in the years ahead.

Key Highlights from the Report

The global diabetic foot ulcers market is expected to grow from US$ 5.46 billion in 2024 to US$ 9.25 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

North America dominates with a 37.7% market share in the forecast period, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high treatment costs.

The biologics segment holds the largest share at 36.46% in 2023, supported by growth factors that aid healing.

The neuroischemic ulcers segment dominates with a 53.2% share in the forecast period, due to its high prevalence.

The prevalence of diabetes and foot ulcers, along with technological advancements like AI-based apps, are key drivers of market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to see significant growth, fueled by an increasing geriatric population and rising disease incidence.

Increase in the Prevalence Of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Diabetes mellitus affects 8.8% of persons in India between the ages of 20 and 79. The diabetic foot has become one of the most prevalent and significant consequences of diabetes mellitus, resulting in hospitalization and incapacity on a regular basis. In a study, diabetic foot ulcers were discovered in a population of newly diagnosed type II diabetes mellitus patients in India, with 46.1% having neuropathic, 19.7% having ischemic, and 34.2% having neuro-ischemic foot ulcers.

Technological Advancements In Treatment Options

Various mobile phone applications are presently utilized globally to improve the quality of human existence in various fields of everyday activities. Diabetic foot ulcer monitoring and care smartphone apps are being developed. For instance, using AI and cloud-based technology, Cassidy created the first smartphone app capable of reliable DFU detection.

This system was evaluated in a 6-month clinical trial at two NHS hospital locations in the UK (Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and Salford Royal Hospital) and is now being improved in terms of functionality and accuracy. To develop a more clinically relevant solution, further app features such as automated categorization of DFU wound pathology and automated delineation of wound/peri-wound zones are being examined.

These new technical improvements are likely to change remote wound care by allowing patients to self-monitor their DFUs and call physicians if they see any concerns or disease worsening. This would also improve flexibility in the operation of foot clinics by assessing and triaging the most relevant DFUs to be seen in clinics via remote patient monitoring.

Biologics Segment Dominated the Industry with a Share of 36.46% in 2023

The biologics segment dominated the industry with a share of 36.46% in 2023. Biologics include growth factors, such as vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF). The segment is further divided into stem cells and other anti-diabetic drugs. These agents help reduce hyperglycemia, increase oxygenation & circulation, and repair lost tissues. As a result, they are increasingly used to treat DFU and are considered ideal for managing wounds at different stages.

Therapy Devices Segment Expected to Register the Fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

The therapy devices segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Therapy devices include negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electric stimulation devices, pressure relief devices, and others. The introduction of new product lines related to wound therapy devices by major market players is also expected to boost demand for such devices. For instance, in January 2022, Smith & Nephew announced that the FDA cleared its Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (sNPWT) Systems PICO 7 and PICO 14.

Neuroischemic Segment Is Expected To Dominate The Market In The Forecast Period

Based on the type of ulcer, diabetic foot ulcers are classified into two types: neuropathic and neuroischemic. The neuroischemic type is likely to dominate the market due to its high prevalence. The neuroischemic segment is expected to increase faster than the other segment types. According to research published in the Journal of Diabetes, neuroischemic ulcers account for around 50 of all cases. The neuroischemic segment holds about 53.2% of the total diabetic foot ulcers market in the forecast period owing to the above mentioned factors.

North America Is the Highest Dominating Region During The Forecast Period

The North America region holds the largest share of the global diabetic foot ulcers market accounting for around 37.7% in the forecast period. This is due to a rise in R&D facilities, which has led to improvements in treatment facilities, attracting patients. Furthermore, the expense of treatment is rather high there. Because of its large senior population, Europe is the next significant market. The Asia-Pacific region has the fastest-growing market due to an increase in the geriatric population and an increase in sickness.

Key Market Companies:

Major companies working towards the market's growth include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Creative Biolabs, GenScript, Revvity, Promega Corporation, OriGene Technologies, Inc. and Altogen Biosystems, among others.

Recent Developments in the Market

In March 2025, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the leading RNAi therapeutics company, highlighted the significance of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of Qfitlia (fitusiran), the sixth Alnylam-discovered RNAi therapeutic approved in the U.S., and the first and only therapeutic to lower antithrombin (AT), a protein that inhibits blood clotting, to promote thrombin generation to rebalance hemostasis and prevent bleeds. Qfitlia is indicated in the U.S. for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with hemophilia A or B, with or without factor VIII or IX inhibitors (neutralizing antibodies).

In March 2025, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for its RNAi therapeutic, AMVUTTRA (vutrisiran), for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular mortality, cardiovascular hospitalizations and urgent heart failure visits. The approval expands the indication for AMVUTTRA, which now becomes the first and only therapeutic approved by the FDA for the treatment of ATTR-CM and the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR-PN) in adults.

