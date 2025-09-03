Anzeige
WKN: 896895 | ISIN: US1152361010 | Ticker-Symbol: BTW
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2025 12:58 Uhr
Brown & Brown, Inc. Chief Operating Officer Steve Hearn to lead all operations outside of North America

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) ("the Company") announced today that Chief Operating Officer Steve Hearn will lead all operations outside of North America across both the Retail and Specialty Distribution segments, effective immediately.

"Steve brings extensive experience and deep relationships in the global market. Tapping him to lead operations beyond our North American footprint will enable our ability to leverage robust global capabilities, drive continued growth, further invest in the global marketplace and strengthen our position as an industry leader worldwide," said Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to Steve's continued leadership and the value he will provide for our current and future teammates, customers, carrier partners and shareholders around the world."

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770


