Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, will be attending the Morgan Stanley 13th Annual Laguna Conference on September 11th in Laguna Niguel, CA. Bob Fishman, EVP Chief Financial Officer, will present at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Pentair's website (www.pentair.com). A replay of the presentation will be available approximately 24 hours after the event and will remain available on the website for 90 days.

