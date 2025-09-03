Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 13:00 Uhr
StudyIn Announces Completion of its Transaction with SUN Education

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StudyIn, the world's most trusted higher education specialist, has announced the completion of its transaction with SUN Education. With 27 locations and 230 employees, SUN Education is Indonesia's largest study abroad agency, placing 2,000 students a year, primarily to universities in Australia.

StudyIn logo - global higher education specialist connecting students with leading universities worldwide

Founded in 2010, SUN Education has established itself as a leading player in South-East Asia's student recruitment sector. It has built a strong reputation for quality, having forged deep partnerships with top universities across major destination markets. SUN Education will continue to be led by its founders, Fredy Subrata, Kevin Tan and Harianto Ani.

The transaction significantly advances the multi-destination ambitions of both companies. StudyIn's global business includes a market leading position in the UK and SUN Education brings a valuable footprint with Australian institutions. Indonesia itself, with a population of 280m, is a strategically important source market with huge potential. As such, the deal is a milestone for the sector, creating a heavyweight multi-destination player with exciting growth prospects.

"This transaction underscores StudyIn's commitment to connecting students with the best universities worldwide" said Rob Grimshaw, CEO of StudyIn. "We see a bright future for the global student recruitment sector and we are positioning StudyIn for further expansion. In a complex regulatory environment, scale and a commitment to quality are key to success. Through investment in our global footprint and next generation technology, we are creating a powerful bridge between talented students and the world's best universities.

Together, StudyIn and SUN Education now operate over 125 locations in more than 40 countries, processing over 300,000 student applications a year. By joining forces, StudyIn and SUN Education will be able to increase their investment in people and technology to make the student journey even better.

Fredy Subrata, CEO and Co-Founder of SUN Education, shared his excitement, stating, "Joining the StudyIn group is an incredible opportunity. Through our combined global platform and multi-destination network, we will create greater opportunities for students and deliver stronger outcomes for universities worldwide".

About StudyIn:

StudyIn is the world's most trusted higher education specialist. Each year we enrol 17,000 ambitious students at leading universities through our global platform. Our expert guidance and end-to-end support help students achieve their academic and career goals.

Since 2006, StudyIn has built an unrivalled reputation for service quality and results. With 125 locations in more than 40 countries, we are best placed to help universities reach talent in every part of the globe. Our professional and experienced team assist students with every step of the complex journey to study overseas, from first enquiry to enrolment.

About Sun Education:

Founded in 2010, SUN Education is the largest study abroad consultancy in Indonesia with more than 230 employees across 27 locations in Indonesia and Malaysia. Enrolling over 2,000 students each year, SUN Education is a true multi-destination player, maintaining extensive partnerships with universities and institutions across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, UK, Europe, the United States, and Canada.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763600/Rob_x_SUN_Education_Founders.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763599/StudyIn_Logo.jpg

Rob Grimshaw, CEO of StudyIn, announcing strategic partnership with SUN Education

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/studyin-announces-completion-of-its-transaction-with-sun-education-302545051.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
