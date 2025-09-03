LEO PNT Market worth $0.57 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEO PNT market is expected to reach USD 0.57 billion by 2030, from USD 0.07 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 53.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The LEO PNT market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for secure, resilient, and high-precision navigation solutions as traditional GNSS faces threats like jamming, spoofing, and signal loss. Other factors supporting the market include defense modernization efforts, the rise of civil aviation, and the integration of autonomous systems in automotive, maritime, and unmanned platforms. The rollout of 5G and 6G networks is further generating demand for low-latency, high-availability PNT services, boosting adoption.

Signal transmission module is expected to be the largest hardware segment during the forecast period.

Signal transmission modules play a crucial role in providing reliable delivery of navigation and timing signals. These modules are known for high precision, low latency, and excellent signal integrity, which are essential for mission-critical applications. The growth of LEO constellations is increasing demand for secure and reliable transmission systems in defense, aviation, and telecom applications. Innovations in modulation technologies and error-correction algorithms further enhance their effectiveness in hostile environments. The rising need for continuous communication in autonomous vehicles and unmanned systems is also driving adoption. Additionally, increasing investments in anti-jam and secure transmission technologies are boosting market growth. The segment is supported by government-sponsored projects along with commercial satellite initiatives. Overall, the signal transmission module remains a key component of the LEO PNT environment, maintaining its dominance throughout the forecast period.

L-band is expected to be the largest frequency segment during the forecast period.

L-band is the most widely used frequency for satellite navigation and GNSS applications. Its resistance to atmospheric interference makes it highly reliable in various conditions. L-band signals can penetrate clouds, vegetation, and urban areas, ensuring stronger service continuity. It is especially favored for military and civil aviation due to its high resilience. The growing use of LEO-based navigation services is reinforcing L-band's leadership in PNT solutions. Its integration with autonomous systems, marine navigation, and telecom networks drives further demand. Additionally, the extensive infrastructure supporting L-band provides a strong foundation for scalability. Consequently, this segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest LEO PNT industry share due to extensive defense modernization, rapid growth in civil aviation, and robust 5G and IoT infrastructure across major economies. The region's significant defense upgrade efforts are driving demand for secure and precise navigation. The expansion of civil aviation, particularly in China and India, further increases reliance on advanced PNT systems. Maritime and offshore activities in Southeast Asia also contribute to the strong demand. Additionally, the development of 5G and IoT ecosystems in leading economies supports the adoption of LEO PNT solutions. Several regional governments are investing in local satellite constellations, boosting domestic supply capacity. The rise of commercial space start-ups in Japan and Australia also fuels market innovation.

Key Players

Key players in the LEO PNT companies are GMV Innovating Solutions S.L (Spain), Safran (France), Thales Alenia Space (France), Xona Space Systems, Inc (US), TrustPoint, Inc. (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), L3Harris Technologies, Inc (US), Airbus (Netherlands), CACI International Inc. (US), Microchip Technology Inc (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), RUAG Group (Switzerland), Northrop Grumman (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Fugro (Netherlands), Rakon Limited (New Zealand), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), and Satelles, Inc. (US).

