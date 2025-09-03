New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is transforming the global tech landscape with its innovative solutions and strategic growth roadmap. In a recent exclusive deep dive into the company's vision with SmallCaps Daily, CEO Leandro Iglesias outlined the strategic plan for becoming a billion-dollar company by 2027, driven by a new focus on profitability, strategic acquisitions, and the vertical integration of high-margin services.

iQSTEL has solidified its market position by leveraging its robust global telecom platform, which has already achieved a $400 million annual revenue run rate. As Iglesias leads the company toward its $15 million EBITDA target for next year, iQSTEL is well-positioned to capitalize on the massive opportunities in the AI, Fintech, and Cybersecurity sectors through its proprietary technology and key partnerships.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a U.S.-based, publicly traded company specializing in high-growth technology areas, including telecommunications, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity. With a presence in over 21 countries and commercial relationships with more than 600 telecom operators, IQSTEL is on a mission to reach $1 billion in annual revenue by 2027 through strategic acquisitions, organic growth, and high-margin tech solutions.

More info: www.iqstel.com

