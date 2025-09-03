New cohorts initiated in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate inobrodib in combination with teclistamab or elranatamab for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

Initial safety data expected by year end

Cambridge, United Kingdom and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - CellCentric, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing inobrodib, a first-in-class, oral p300/CBP inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), today announced that it has initiated dosing in new cohorts evaluating inobrodib in combination with B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) directed CD3 T-cell engagers.

The ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory myeloma has now initiated new dosing cohorts evaluating inobrodib in combination with teclistamab-cqyv and inobrodib in combination with elranatamab-bcmm (NCT0406857). Approximately 40 patients are expected to receive the combination of inobrodib with either bispecific agent. Initial safety evaluation data is expected by the end of 2025. Other treatment regimens are also being assessed as part of this study.

"We're excited to build upon the positive data presented at ASH 2024, which demonstrated encouraging clinical activity for inobrodib both as a monotherapy and in combination. Based on these results, we are rapidly advancing inobrodib across several treatment settings in multiple myeloma," said CellCentric's CEO, Will West. "As a first-in-class agent with a favorable safety profile, we believe inobrodib has broad therapeutic potential, including in combination with a range of other therapies such as bispecific antibodies that have transformed the multiple myeloma treatment landscape in recent years."

In recent months, CellCentric has generated significant momentum. In April 2025, the company opened a new office in the Boston area, expanding its U.S. footprint and development capacity. In May 2025, it secured a $120 million Series C funding round, co-led by RA Capital Management and Forbion, to accelerate registration trials for inobrodib and evaluate bispecific antibody combinations. This progress has been complemented by expansion across all levels of the team, spanning clinical operations, regulatory and corporate functions.

About Inobrodib

Inobrodib is a first-in-class potential new treatment for people with cancer, and multiple myeloma in particular. It is a small molecule drug that targets p300/CBP, lowering the expression of key cancer drivers, including MYC and IRF4. It has been evaluated in over 400 patients to date and has a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Clinical activity has been seen in multiple settings, both solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. Delivered as an oral capsule, it is easy for patients to take and can be used at home without the need for intensive monitoring. Its differentiated profile may broaden use among patients who cannot tolerate or access other treatments, while its ease of administration could reduce healthcare system burden relative to more complex therapies.

CellCentric maintains development and commercial rights to inobrodib and is free to expand the program in combination with other agents.

About CellCentric

CellCentric is a privately held biotechnology company advancing inobrodib, a first-in-class, orally bioavailable p300/CBP inhibitor. Inobrodib is in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, with additional indications under consideration. CellCentric is supported by a robust IP portfolio and external validation through clinical collaborations and strategic partnerships. Headquartered in the UK with expanding U.S. operations, CellCentric is backed by a global syndicate of life science investors, including RA Captial Management, Forbion (ForCal), Morningside, Pfizer Ventures, Avego, and the American Cancer Society's BrightEdge Fund.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264876

SOURCE: CellCentric, Inc