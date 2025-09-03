Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET0) ("Prospector" or the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Jordan Laker, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer. Jordan has over 15 years experience in accounting with public and private companies. He has a proven track record of being decisive, precise and supportive. Prior to starting his own company, Jordan was a Staff Accountant with Davidson and Co in Vancouver.

Prospector would like to thank former CFO Mr. Monty Sutton for his time with the company and wishes him the best in all future endeavours.

Prospector has awarded 200,000 stock options to Mr. Laker exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company for five years at a price of C$0.27 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. The Company is focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Yukon and Ontario, Canada - Historical mining jurisdictions with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all interested parties.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Prospector Metals Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President & CEO

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information, please visit: discoverygroup.ca.

